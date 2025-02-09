SA20 2025 Hits & Misses: Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Recruits Sizzle and Other Takeaways

SA20 proved to be a good ground for the new talents, as many rising stars stole the show with spectacular performances.

MI Cape Town are crowned the new champions of SA20 2025 after knocking the two-time successive winners Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 76 runs in the final match. This was the first time Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the final and thus ended their dominant streak in the competition.

A few seasoned players also did well to their expectations and made a huge impact. But, a few big names failed miserably as they could not come good at the right moment when their respective teams needed them the most.

Here we look at the hits and misses of SA20 2025.

Hits of SA2025

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton played a crucial role in helping MI Cape Town clinch the title. He played eight matches and scored 336 runs at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 178.72. The wicket-keeper batter also made a huge impact in the final, scoring 33 off just 15 balls at a strike rate of 220.00.

Rickelton started the season a bit late but made a strong impact. His performances will also be a big boost for his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, who bought him during the last auction.

Marco Jansen

One of the key reasons why Sunrisers Eastern Cape reached the final of SA20 2025 was due to the all-round performances of Marco Jansen. With the ball, Jansen took 19 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.14, making him the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

With the bat, he contributed lower down the order, scoring 204 runs in 12 innings, including one half-century. He is proving to be a great all-rounder, and Punjab Kings, who bought him in the recent IPL auction, will be hoping for similar performances in the upcoming season.

Noor Ahmad

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad had a great season with the ball, taking 13 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 6.90. Even though his team, Durban’s Super Giants, had a tough season, he was one of their standout performers.

His performances would have pleased his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, who have invested in him. CSK will be hoping he does well in the upcoming season, where he will be playing alongside Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram had a good season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this edition. During the 13 matches he played, he amassed 340 runs with an average of 37.77, scoring three half-centuries. Along with Marco Jansen, he was one of the headliners who took Sunrisers to the final.

He also contributed with the ball by taking five wickets. Lucknow Super Giants will look up to him for strong performances in the next IPL season, as he is expected to play a crucial role for the team.

Misses of SA20 2025

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen had a poor season while playing for Durban’s Super Giants. In eight innings, he managed to score only 198 runs at an average of 28.28 and a strike rate of 134.69.

The batting position was perhaps the biggest issue he had to battle with since he was pushed down the order, thereby reducing his impact. This is also a worrying sign for his IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who retained him for a whopping INR 23 crore.

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs, representing Sunrisers Eastern Cape, had a below-par season. In 11 innings, he scored 232 runs at an average of 29.00 and a low strike rate of 118.97.

He also failed to make a big impact in the final. These were not the performances he would have hoped for. This is also a concern for Delhi Capitals, who have retained him, as he is expected to play an important role in the upcoming season.

Quinton De Kock

Quinton de Kock did not have a good season representing Durban’s Super Giants. In eight outings, he scored only 159 runs at an average of 19.87 and a low strike rate of 115.21.

Just like Klaasen, QDK’s batting order was also changed as he was pushed to the No.3 role. It is not his usual position since he is an opener. His form is a slight concern for KKR ahead of the upcoming IPL season, as he is expected to be in the playing XI and open the innings for them.

Kwena Maphaka

Kwena Maphaka, after making an impressive start in International cricket, did not have the best season in SA20 2025. In nine matches, he managed to take only six wickets.

For the upcoming IPL season, he will be representing Rajasthan Royals and might have to start on the bench.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks of Pretoria Capitals started well with a half-century but could not continue the same form, scoring only 225 runs in 9 innings. He was also not so good with the ball and had a below-par season overall.

For the upcoming IPL season, Jacks will be playing for Mumbai Indians. The MI camp will be hoping for a strong performance from him.

David Miller

Paarl Royals’ David Miller scored 234 runs in nine innings. Though he had a strong average of 58.50, he didn’t face many balls as he mostly came in late during the innings. It could be one of the reasons why he didn’t have the best of seasons.

For the upcoming IPL season, he will be playing for LSG. Since the Lucknow franchise doesn’t have many experienced players in their lineup, they will be relying on Miller to deliver.

Faf Du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, representing Joburg Super Kings, scored only two half-centuries throughout the tournament. He managed 286 runs in 10 innings, but apart from those two 50+ scores, he struggled to play a big inning in the rest of the matches.

For the upcoming IPL season, he will be representing Delhi Capitals since RCB released him due to his below-par performances.

