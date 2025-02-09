MI Cape Town Lift SA20 2025: Former and Current Mumbai Indians Stars Play Pivotal Role in Maiden Title

MI Cape Town won the match and the title by 76 runs.

MI Cape Town wins the SA20 2025, with former and current Mumbai Indians players playing a key role in their maiden title victory.

The current Mumbai Indians players in MI Cape Town include Ryan Rickelton and Trent Boult, who were bought in the IPL 2025 auction. Former Mumbai Indians player Dewald Brevis also played a key role in the team.

Rickelton and Brevis Help MI Cape Town Post 181/6

In the final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Ryan Rickelton gave MI Cape Town a strong start with a quick 33 off 15 balls, smashing four sixes and one four at a strike rate of 220.00. Later, former Mumbai Indians player Dewald Brevis played a fiery knock of 38 off 18 balls, hitting four sixes and two fours at a strike rate of 211.11. Their contributions helped MI Cape Town post 181/6 in 20 overs.

Rickelton was exceptional throughout the tournament, scoring 336 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 178.72. Brevis impressed with 291 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 184.17.

Boult’s Brilliant Spell in the Final

In the second innings, Trent Boult played a key role for MI Cape Town, taking two wickets. He got the wickets of Jordan Hermann and Tristan Stubbs and completed his spell with brilliant figures of 4 overs, 9 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy rate of 2.20.

His bowling in the final was important in helping MI Cape Town win the match and secure their first SA20 title. Boult in the entire season claimed 11 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 6.94.

MI Cape Town Clinches SA20 Title with a 76-Run Victory

In the first innings, MI Cape Town scored 181/6 in 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton made 33, Connor Esterhuizen scored 39, George Linde added 20, and Dewald Brevis played a quick knock of 38. For Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Marco Jansen, Richard Gleeson, and Liam Dawson took two wickets each.

In response, Sunrisers were struggling right from the start and were bowled out for just 105. Tony de Zorzi scored 26, and Tom Abell made 30 while the rest of the batters failed to deliver. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets for MI Cape Town while Trent Boult and George Linde claimed two each. Rashid Khan and Corbin Bosch picked up one wicket each. MI Cape Town won the match and the title by 76 runs.

