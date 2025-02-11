‘He’s a world-class player’: Kane Williamson backs out-of-form Pakistan batter, names him in ‘Fab 4’

New Zealand’s star player Kane Williamson hailed his Pakistan counterpart, Babar Azam during the post-match talk of the second match of the Pakistan Tri-Series. When the former Kiwi captain was asked about regaining his status as Fab 4 with a century, he didn’t hesitate to add Babar to the list by saying, “He is certainly one of them.”

Williamson explained, “Look, I mean, Babar’s a world-class player and, you know, those sorts of titles aren’t something that, you know, give a lot of attention to. And, you know, for me, it’s much more about trying to do the job as best you can for the team, always looking to improve, and, you know, it was nice to be out there today and be a part of this tri-series, and we’re looking forward to the tournament.”

Kane Williamson about Babar Azam..!! 👏



– Can you guess the journalist name.? 🤔

pic.twitter.com/rSvTvw9aqf — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) February 10, 2025

“But I think as cricketers, when you play for periods of time, you’re always navigating different things and always sort of adapting your game and Babar and all other players are no different, but he’s an absolute class act and it’s always a pleasure to watch him play and that rhythm’s always so close with world-class players like Babar,” the centurion continued.

Chasing 305 against South Africa, Devon Conway (97) and Williamson (133 not out) enjoyed a match-winning blitzkrieg against the Temba Bavuma-led team. Williamson’s 14th ODI ton overshadowed Protea debutant Matthew Breetzke’s record-shattering 150 and bagged the Player of the Match award.

ALSO READ:

Babar Azam’s struggling form

Babar Azam has been Pakistan’s mainstay for a long time. But his recent dip in form is concerning and has caught the eyes of criticism. The right-hander has been out of touch in all formats of the game. In the first match of the ongoing tri-series against Kiwis, the opener could manage just 10 runs from 23 deliveries.

The hosts will face South Africa in Karachi on February 12. The winner of this match will face New Zealand on February 14 for the series decider.

All three teams will then gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy starting on February 19 in Karachi. Pakistan and New Zealand will go head-to-head in the tournament opener.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.