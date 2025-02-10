News
Last updated: February 10, 2025

India great backs Pakistan to enter semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Two stalwarts of international cricket back Pakistan to qualify for semi-final of CT 2025.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is optimistic about Pakistan’s entry in the semis of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. He is certain that the hosts have “enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions” to fancy their chances for another outstanding campaign.

“I think Pakistan are the kind of side that, with the exposure they’ve had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, have put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa,” Ravi Shastri said in The ICC Review.

Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan will play the opening match of the Champions Trophy this edition against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi, followed by the game against arch-rivals India. In the last edition of the ICC event, Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs to lift their maiden trophy of this tournament.

ALSO READ:

The Australian Legend also speaks

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes that Pakistan’s dangerous-looking roster will bolster their chances to be one of the top four contenders for the silverware.

He shared his views on Pakistan’s batting stalwarts. He said, “Babar has been a bit up and down in recent years, but if he and (Mohammad) Rizwan can bring their A-games, that’s when Pakistan becomes incredibly dangerous.”

He also stressed the team’s pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain to be key players in this campaign.

Ponting explained, “Their bowling brigade is lethal and with the recent form of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, they have got the right pace and skill to trouble all the batters.”

The Men in Green are currently busy with the Tri-Nation series with New Zealand and South Africa as participants. The hosts lost their first game to New Zealand. They will face South Africa next on February 12. The winner will play the series decided against New Zealand on February 14.

Champions Trophy 2025
India
Pakistan
Ravi Shastri

