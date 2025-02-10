CSK star puts injury scare to rest ahead of IPL 2025 with a confident 97 in Tri-Nation series against South Africa

Both, his national side New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings were worried about his availability for CT and IPL 2025 respectively.

Speculations around his injury had alarmed two heavyweights. But Devon Conway’s spectacular display of 97 off 107 against South Africa on Monday has brushed away any doubts about his exclusion from two mega-events. New Zealand went on to win their second match of the Pakistan Tri-Nation series.

Both, his national side New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were worried about Conway’s availability for Champions Trophy 2025 and IPL 2025 respectively.

Conway’s ODI Comeback at the right time

Kiwi star Conway replaced his CSK teammate Rachin Ravindra in the second game after the latter’s freak injury during the first match.

Conway’s 97-run knock included nine boundaries and a six before marginally missing out on his sixth century.

The wicketkeeper top-order batter hadn’t played an ODI game since the 2023 World Cup in India. But his impressive return to form in this format will benefit New Zealand as well as his IPL franchise, especially if Rachin will not be resuming action soon.

With a comeback like this, Conway can also earn a spot in the upcoming Champions Trophy campaign.

How was Conway injured?

The opening batter got struck badly in his forearm during the SA20 2025 match against Pretoria Capitals. Playing for CSK’s sister team, Joburg Super Kings, Conway was hit during the third over at the non-striker’s end. Faf du Plessis attempted to hammer Eathan Bosch but the ball hit Conway’s forearm. The ball rebounded to hit the stumps and he had to leave the field.

