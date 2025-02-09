News
Last updated: February 9, 2025

Internet goes wild over Rachin Ravindra’s injury; demands ICC to shift Champions Trophy in Dubai

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The New Zealand Cricket Board has expressed that Rachin Ravindra is well but will be under the medical team’s scrutiny.

New Zealand’s batter Rachin Ravindra suffered a frightening injury on his forehead while fielding against the hosts in the ongoing Tri-Nation ODI series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. The incident took place during the first match of the series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Netizens erupted with backlash as they blamed PCB’s poor operations for the all-rounder’s injury. Following the incident, fans expressed their concerns on social media and urged the ICC to shift the Champions Trophy to Dubai.

In the 38th over of the second innings, Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah slog-swept a delivery of Michael Bracewell. Rachin Ravindra was seen running towards deep square leg to take the catch. Amidst the bright floodlights, the youngster lost sight of the ball and got hit in the face. His forehead started bleeding instantly and the medical team rushed in right away to attend him. After a few minutes of immediate treatment, Ravindra left the ground while covering his face with a towel.

“The glow is more in such lights. Hence, when the ball travels flat, you are often unable to see it”, explained former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif.

ALSO READ:

Rachin Ravindra’s injury update

As of now, the New Zealand Cricket Board has expressed that the 25-year-old all-rounder is well but will be under the medical team’s scrutiny ahead of their second match against South Africa.

The statement mentioned, “Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes.”

The Tri-Nation 50-over series started on February 8 and will go on till February 14 in Lahore and Karachi. The Champions Trophy campaign will also begin at home on February 19 with the opening match against the same opponents, New Zealand.

