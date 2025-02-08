Discarded CSK Allrounder Underlines His Importance With Superb Half-Century Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

The 33-year-old hasn't played ODIs in 2024

New Zealand allrounder Daryll Mitchell has proved yet again why he is among the country’s greatest cricketers and why being unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction is a loss for the franchises.

Mitchell, who has played multiple crucial knocks for New Zealand in ICC event knockouts, scored a fluent 84 off 87 balls in the first ODI of the Tri-Series in Pakistan ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will play the ODI tri-series from February 8 to 14 in preparation for the showpiece event.

Daryll Mitchell and Kane Williamson lay the foundation

Mitchell, who hasn’t played an ODI in the entirety of 2024, played three ODIs against Sri Lanka last month and managed 40 runs from two innings he got to bat. The 33-year-old truly hit his stride on Saturday with a superb half century at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore after his team were reduced to 39/2 by the hosts.

Also Read:

Mitchell, alongside former captain Kane Williamson added 95 runs for the third wicket as they forged the Black Caps’ recovery in the middle overs. The duo scored at an almost run-a-ball pace keeping the run rate above five. Despite Williamson’s (58 off 89 balls) dismissal, Mitchell faced the Pakistan spinners with authority, hitting two sixes off Khushdil Shah and a six against Abrar Ahmed.

He also added 65 with Glenn Phillips for the fifth wicket when he finally perished in the 38th over with the score at 200/4, trying to hit Abrar for a six over mid-wicket. Mitchell looked set for a hundred, but had laid the foundation for his team to accelerate at the death.

New Zealand reach 330/6 in 50 overs

Phillips capitalised on the partnership with Mitchell as he clubbed seven sixes and six boundaries to reach his maiden ODI hundred and take New Zealand to 330/6 in 50 overs.

Shaheen Afridi was pick of the Pakistan bowlers with 3-88 despite taking a beating at the end.

New Zealand will next face South Africa in the tri-series on Monday for a place in the final. Pakistan will face off against South Africa on February 12 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.