Nathan Lyon reaches 550 wickets in Test vs Sri Lanka
news
Last updated: February 8, 2025

Nathan Lyon Achieves Two Remarkable Milestones in SL vs AUS 2nd Test; Becomes First Non-Asian Bowler to 150 Test Wickets in Asia

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The 37-year-old is now the fourth highest wicket-taking spinner in Tests

Nathan Lyon reaches 550 wickets in Test vs Sri Lanka

Australian offspinner Nathan Lyon broke multiple records in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle when he dismissed Dinesh Chandimal in the second innings.

With that dismissal, Lyon became the third Australian to reach 550 Test wickets after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

In the process, Lyon also became the first non-Asian bowler to claim 150 wickets in Asia as he claimed the wickets of Chandimal (12) and Kamindu Mendis (14). The New South Wales man has 56 wickets from 19 innings in India, 12 wickets from six innings in Pakistan, 47 wickets from 19 innings in Sri Lanka, a whopping 22 wickets from just four innings in Bangladesh and 15 wickets from eight innings in the UAE. The nearest non-Asian on the list is Shane Warne with 127 wickets in Asia.

Lyon is also the fourth spinner to be in the 550-wicket club after Muttiah Muralitharan, Warne and Anil Kumble.

Nathan Lyon reaches 550 wickets at the same place as his Test debut

The off-spinner had made his debut against Sri Lanka at the same ground back in 2011 and had dismissed legendary lefthander Kumar Sangakkara as his first wicket with his first ball in Test cricket. Lyon had picked up 5-34 in his debut innings.

Overall, Lyon has 24 fifers and four 10-wicket hauls in the 253 Test innings he has bowled. 

Also Read:

The majority of his wickets have come at home in Australia as he has 268 wickets from 133 innings, but his tally of 263 wickets in 110 innings is the most impressive part of his record. Lyon has 20 wickets on neutral venues.

In his 15-year Test career, Lyon has claimed 40-plus wickets in eight years with his 63 scalps in 11 Tests in 2017 being the highest.

Australia close to winning the Warner-Muralitharan Trophy in Sri Lanka after 14 years

Currently, Australia are very close to winning the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy 2-0 after reducing Sri Lanka to half a side in the second innings while still having a slender lead.

Lyon had claimed 3-96 in his 34 overs in the first innings as the hosts were all out for 257. In reply, Australia scored 414 all out with captain Steve Smith scoring 131 to register his 36th Test hundred while keeper-batter Alex Carey scored 156.

Coincidentally, Australia had outright won the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy in Sri Lanka when Lyon made his debut in 2011 clinching the three-Test series 1-0.

