New LSG Batter Smashes Hundred Against New Zealand In Tri-Series, Enters Rare List Of ODI Debutants

New Lucknow Super Giants batter Matthew Breetzke made a huge statement ahead of the IPL 2025 as he became the fourth South African batter to score a hundred on his ODI debut on Monday. The 26-year-old also broke a record set by the legendary West Indies batter Desmond Haynes that stood for 47 years.

Breetzke, who debuted in the match along with three others, opened the innings with captain Temba Bavuma also became the only ODI debutant to ever score 150.

He was dismissed on 150 off 148 balls which included 11 boundaries and five sixes as South Africa’s fourth wicket as the Proteas look to a 300-plus score.

Breetzke is now the fourth South African after Colin Ingram (124 vs Zimbabwe in 2010), Bavuma (113 vs Ireland in 2016) and Reeza Hendricks (102 vs Sri Lanka in 2018) to score a century on his ODI debut. He also now holds the highest individual score for an ODI debutant, beating West Indies great Desmond Haynes’ score of 148 runs against Australia from 1978.

Scoring a hundred on ODI debut is such a rare feat that only 18 players reached three figures on their debut previously. South Africa have the highest representation on the list with four debutant centurions. Pakistan great Shahid Afridi holds the unique record of scoring a hundred on his first ODI innings as he hadn’t batted in his debut match.

Breetke’s knock takes South Africa to 304/6 in 50 overs

South Africa were put in to bat by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as Bavuma and Breetzke put up an opening stand of 37 runs before William ORourke removed Bavuma for 20 in the eighth over.

Breetzke reached his fifty in 68 balls as he added 93 with Jason Smith (41) for the third wicket. The opener then upped his scoring with the help of Wiaan Mulder as the pair added 131 runs for the fourth wicket with Breetzke being the aggressor.

He reached his hundred 128 balls studded with six boundaries and two sixes. His reached his 150 within the next 19 balls as he smacked pacer Ben Sears for three consecutive boundaries and smashed a massive six over deep third to bring up the milestone.

However, he got off the very next ball as he miscued his shot off Matt Henry straight to Michael Bracewell inside the circle. However, Wiaan Mulder scored 64 off 60 balls to take South Africa to 304/6 in 50 overs.

