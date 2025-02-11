Sri Lanka Cricket Files Chargesheet Against Former Captain for Leaving Domestic Game Midway To Play ILT20

He will also face a separate inquiry from the domestic club.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has filed a chargesheet and will launch an inquiry on former captain Dasun Shanaka for leaving a first-class match midway to play in the recently-concluded ILT20 2025.

The board’s chargesheet against Shanaka alleges that first-class match referee Wendell Labrooy was misled into believing Shanaka had a concussion to authorize a substitute.

It is also understood that the domestic club Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) will launch a separate inquiry.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva also drew the analogy of former pacer Lasith Malinga who had also famously played a Mumbai Indians match and then broken records in a domestic match in Pallekele match the next day.

However, in Shanaka’s case, he had left the domestic match before he was expected to.

What is Dasun Shanaka under scrutiny?

Dasun Shanaka was playing for Dubai Capitals when he was recalled by his domestic team, SSC, which was facing relegation in Sri Lanka’s premier three-day tournament.

After featuring for Dubai Capitals on January 28, he returned to Sri Lanka to play for SSC. Batting at No. 7 with his team struggling at 77-5, he smashed 123 off 87 balls, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes. On Day 3 (February 2), he completed his century, but Moors still held a 137-run lead. They set a 309-run target, but with limited overs left, SSC had to settle for a draw.

After his knock, Shanaka was advised to rest due to a blow while batting and was officially ruled out with a concussion. However, just four hours after SSC’s draw, he was back batting for Dubai Capitals.

