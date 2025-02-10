6 India Players Who Can Resurrect Their International Career with IPL 2025 Performances Ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

The CSK captain is not in good form in domestic cricket. He scored only 123 runs in five matches during SMAT 2024.

With IPL 2025 set to begin in less than two months, many players will be eager to seize this opportunity and make a strong impact.

Several Indian players who haven’t played international cricket for a long time and are currently out of contention will be hoping to deliver outstanding performances this season to revive their international careers.

Given the intense competition in Indian cricket, a standout IPL campaign could be crucial for most.

Let’s look at six Indian players who can revive their international careers with impressive performances in IPL 2025.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be looking for a remarkable season as he has been out of the Indian squad for quite some time. He last played for India in the T20I series against Zimbabwe last year.

The CSK captain is not in good form in domestic cricket. He scored only 123 runs in five matches during SMAT 2024. So IPL remains his only hope for now.

India recently preferred Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers. With Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to return to the T20I setup, the competition for Gaikwad is extremely tough. He will need to deliver his best performance. In the last two seasons of IPL, he has scored more than 550 runs. This time, however, he will have to look for a much bigger impact.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer also had a decent IPL outing last year, scoring 370 runs in 15 matches, but that was not enough for him to find a place in the Indian team. Since his last game for India in 2022, Venkatesh has not been considered again.



His challenge is that, though he is an all-rounder KKR largely utilizes him as a batter courtesy of the impact rule. Besides, India has sufficient batters doing well in the top and middle order in white-ball cricket. Venkatesh Iyer will have to give his best in the upcoming season.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was India’s first-choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant’s injury. However, after the 2023 World Cup, he was dropped from the team as well as from the central contract.

He had a below-par season in IPL 2024. Since he could manage just 320 runs in 14 matches, it led to Mumbai Indians releasing him before the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to pick Kishan and he will surely try to make a huge impact.

Umran Malik

After IPL 2022, Umran Malik was one of the fastest bowlers in Indian cricket. He impressed with 22 wickets that season, earning a spot in the national team, where he played 10 ODIs and eight T20Is.

However, he has been out of the team since 2023, hasn’t played much domestic cricket, had form issues, and injuries. In the last two IPL seasons, he could only play nine matches and was released by SRH. KKR signed him for IPL 2025, giving him a chance to grab the headlines again.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar had an impressive IPL season last year, scoring 395 runs in 15 matches. He carried his form into domestic cricket, scoring 428 runs in the SMAT and 226 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

If he maintains this momentum in the upcoming IPL season, he might catch the selectors’ attention, having played only one ODI and three Tests for India before. This season could be important for him, as he is also a contender for RCB’s captaincy.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma had a bad IPL 2024 with just 187 runs in 14 matches. He couldn’t do much in the nine T20Is he played for India, scoring just 100 runs.

He has not been considered since his last T20I appearance which was in January 2024, and was not selected for the T20 World Cup. Given the strong competition from the likes of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, Jitesh will have to get a good season with his new franchise RCB to find a way back into international cricket.

