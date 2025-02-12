3 Players Who Can Captain Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson Misses Games during IPL 2025 After Finger Surgery

Sanju will require time to regain peak fitness, which will be a pressing concern for the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson recently underwent finger surgery on his right index finger after receiving a lethal blow to it off a Jofra Archer delivery during the final match of the T20I leg against England.

Although the operation is done, Sanju will require time to regain peak fitness, which will be a pressing concern for the Royals with a little more than a month left to start for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

It is possible that the wicketkeeper-batter might miss the pre-season training session as well as the first few matches, if not worse.

In such a case, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to think of the contingency plans RR might have, who can replace Samson as captain and lead the side if needed.

Nitish Rana

After plying his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) till last season, Nitish Rana is set to join the RR squad for IPL 2025. He has prior leadership experience, having captained KKR in IPL 2023 when Shreyas Iyer was unavailable.

Given his experience and maturity, Rana could be a strong candidate to lead RR in IPL 2025 if Sanju Samson is sidelined due to his rehabilitation.

Wanindu Hasaranga

With limited captaincy options, the Sri Lankan all-rounder might have an opportunity to lead Rajasthan Royals. As a player, Hasaranga brings a wealth of experience and possesses valuable expertise in the T20 format, which could be crucial for his team.

Hasaranga has also led his national side in 10 T20Is but stepped down as captain following Sri Lanka’s underwhelming performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. If Sanju Samson is unavailable and Rajasthan Royals entrust him with the leadership role, it could be a significant chance for him to showcase his captaincy skills in one of the most competitive and high-profile leagues.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has enjoyed consistent support from the Royals management over the past few years and delivered an impressive performance with the bat in IPL 2024. Additionally, the 23-year-old has leadership experience, having captained Assam in domestic cricket. In case Sanju Samson misses a few games, Parag could emerge as a strong contender for the RR captaincy.

