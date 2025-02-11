‘Relieved To Be Back, Didn’t Want To Play for Another Team’: New KKR Recruit Gets Emotional On Reuniting With ‘Brother’ for IPL 2025

He was bought by KKR for INR 1.8 crores at the mega-auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Vaibhav Arora, who was roped in by the defending champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction has opened up on his excitement to return to the franchise.

Notably, Arora was a part of the title-winning squad last year but failed to find a spot in KKR’s retention list with Harshit Rana being the only Indian pacer to get retained.

Nevertheless, KKR ensured to get Arora back by paying INR 1.8 crores, who is now ecstatic to get reunited with his ‘brother’ Harshit Rana.

Speaking about the same, Vaibhav Arora told Indian Express,

“This is our third year together. We didn’t get a chance to play together initially but when we did, we had done well for the team. Even last year when we won the trophy, as a partnership, we worked well together from both ends. When you’re bowling in partnerships, there’s a different relation you create off the field as well. This year he was retained, and I was bought in the auction. It feels like the brothers have reunited again”.

He added, “It was special to be back with KKR. I’ve been with the Knight Riders since the last four seasons and there is an emotional attachment with the franchise. It feels like my own family. So, when KKR picked me again, I was relieved to go back to the team I won the title with last year. I didn’t want to play for any other team”.

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav Arora to have a renewed focus for IPL 2025

Vaibhav also highlighted that he has been working ahead of the new season, with a renewed focus on slower deliveries and yorkers so that he can bowl at the death as well. Furthermore, with the injury and uncertainty regarding the availability of Proteas quick Anrich Nortje next season, Arora can see himself getting called up sooner than expected.

The 27-year-old played for KKR in IPL 2023 and IPL 2024, picking up 16 wickets in 15 games with a best figure of 3/27.

KKR will be looking to defend their title and close the gap with five-time winners Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings with a fourth win this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.