Mumbai Indians, KKR Stars Sizzle Ahead of IPL 2025, Score Half-Centuries During Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 10, 2025

Mumbai Indians, KKR Stars Sizzle Ahead of IPL 2025, Score Half-Centuries During Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

They had a brilliant 129-run partnership for the 4th wicket.

Mumbai Indians, KKR Stars Sizzle Ahead of IPL 2025, Score Half-Centuries During Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav and KKR’s Ajinkya Rahane batted well ahead of IPL 2025 as they scored half-centuries in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Haryana.

Before the IPL 2025 auction, Mumbai Indians retained Suryakumar Yadav, while KKR bought Ajinkya Rahane in the auction.

Rahane Steadies Mumbai Innings After Early Wickets

In the match against Haryana, during the second innings, Ajinkya Rahane came in to bat at No. 4 when his team was struggling at 48/2. He scored 88 runs off 142 balls, including 10 fours, and remains unbeaten. His innings was crucial for Mumbai after the team lost two early wickets.

He has been in exceptional form in domestic cricket, was the top scorer in SMAT, and then performed well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and now in the Ranji Trophy. His IPL franchise, KKR, must be satisfied with his performance, and he is surely giving a good argument for his inclusion in the playing XI for the next season.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar Yadav’s Impactful Knock

Along with Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat for Mumbai at No. 5 and scored 70 off 86 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. He built a brilliant 129-run partnership with Rahane before getting out.

This was a much-needed innings for Suryakumar Yadav as he had been in a terrible form in international cricket and failed miserably in the first innings as well. A return to form for Suryakumar Yadav will be a huge boost for his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, as once again he is likely to play a key role for them in the upcoming season.

After day three, Mumbai are at 278/4 in their second innings and are leading by 292 runs, with Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube at the crease.

Ajinkya Rahane
IPL
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI
Mumbai Indians
Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Suryakumar Yadav

