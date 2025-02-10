News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
news
Last updated: February 10, 2025

‘Man like this sitting on the bench’: Ravi Shastri cuts a sorry image for snubbing India star ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri posed questions on the team’s playing XI.

Rishabh Pant, India’s one of the most explosive and reliable wicketkeeper batters, sat out for the first and second ODIs against England at home. Former Indian cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri posed questions on the team’s playing XI as well as the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. 

Shastri on the mic said, “(India) would really be thinking about the composition of the side. You have a man like this (Pant on camera) sitting on the bench and warming it”.

The wicketkeeper debate: Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul

While Pant was benched, KL Rahul was included in the playing XI for the same spot. In the two matches of the series so far, Rahul has made only 12 runs. 

Rahul’s ODI career spans 79 matches. He has accounted for 2,863 runs at an average of 47.71 while his strike rate is on the lower side of 87. Rahul has struck seven centuries and 18 half-centuries so far. 

On the other hand, Pant has scored 871 runs in 31 matches. He has an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 106.21. The southpaw has one hundred and five fifties under his belt. 

ALSO READ:

Since Pant’s freak road accident in 2022, he has played only one fifty-over game. In that match, he made six runs and took one catch against Sri Lanka. Talking about his return to T20Is from June 2024, the Uttarakhand-born player has made 222 runs in 10 matches.

Rahul’s recent performances across formats have been underwhelming. He hit his last ODI half-century in December 2023. However, Rahul is reckoned as an ODI-specialist player. A few low performances don’t prove his potential, especially after Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma’s blazing knock in the second ODI to shut the noise of the critics. 

Coming to the wicketkeeper position, Rahul’s experience and resilience have led the selectors to favour him on most occasions. However, Pant may get another chance to prove his mettle. From walking with clutches in 2023 to running between the wickets in a span of a year, Pant has shown a fantastic display of his dedication towards the sport. As pointed out by Shastri, Pant cannot be ignored especially with the upcoming Champions Trophy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs ENG
India
Ravi Shastri
RIshabh Pant

Betting news

Related posts

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja Credits Playing in This Tournament for His Bowling Heroics in England ODIs

Jadeja managed to take three-wicket hauls in both the games so far.
5:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
The one common theme during this Gautam Gambhir era has been experimenting with everything across formats.

‘T&C Apply’: Former India Star Fires Warning to Gambhir-Rohit for Excessive Experimentation With Tactics

This management has used numerous players, tried different batting orders, used perplexing bowling combinations, and fielded imbalance playing XIs.
4:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Barabati Stadium

Government Serves Show-Cause Notice To OCA For Floodlight Failure During Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI

The play was interrupted for 30 mins due to the issue
4:39 pm
Samarnath Soory
Shardul Thakur snared six wickets for 58 runs in 18.5 overs to derail Haryana’s innings and pull Mumbai back into the game.

Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction, Former CSK Star Pushes for England Tour Selection With Another Top Performance in Ranji Trophy

Shardul Thakur snared six wickets for 58 runs in 18.5 overs to derail Haryana’s innings and pull Mumbai back into the game.
2:22 pm
Darpan Jain
Matthew Breetzke

Lucknow Super Giants Batter For IPL 2025 Smashes Hundred Against New Zealand In Tri-Series, Enters Rare List Of ODI Debutants

The 26-year-old's innings propelled South Africa to a huge score in the second ODI of the Tri-Series against New Zealand
4:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
Matthew Breetzke Durban Super Giants SA20 2025

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Recruit Makes ODI Debut For South Africa, Joins Record-Breaking Group

The batter has also featured for LSG's sister franchise in the SA20 2025
4:44 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy