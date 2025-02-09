News
Last updated: February 9, 2025

[WATCH] Stylish Rohit Sharma reaches century with a six; 13 runs away from 11k runs

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He smashed a maximum over long-on off Adil Rashid’s ball in the 26th over before the celebrations began.

India captain Rohit Sharma rose from the ashes with a glorious comeback in the ODIs. The stylish batter reached his 32nd ton with a six during the second ODI at Cuttack against England.

Rohit Sharma forges a comeback

Rohit lit up the Barabati Stadium with seven sixes and nine boundaries to reach the landmark figure. After continuous criticism from former cricketers around the world, Rohit, at once, shut the noise elegantly. 

Chasing 305, India got off to a great start with openers Rohit and Shubman Gill. The skipper showed aggression from the word go. Floodlight failure at the stadium led to a short halt of Rohit-Gill’s onslaught. However, the Hitman continued to fire mercilessly at the English bowlers. After Gill and Kohli’s wickets, Shreyas Iyer held the fort from the other end while Rohit went on to build his century. 

Rohit: record-breaking machine

With hundred No.32, Rohit climbed up the ladder of the highest run-getter in ODIs. With 10,987 runs in 267 matches, Rohit is just 13 runs away from reaching the milestone of 11K runs. After Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly, Rohit will become only the fourth Indian batter to reach this breakthrough. Rohit also crossed Tendulkar for most runs in ODIs as an opener.

Additionally, Rohit eclipsed Chris Gayle’s record of maximum sixes in ODIs. 

