“When the captain’s form is poor, the team has problems”: Former Indian captain hints at Rohit Sharma

Indian captain’s recent form has been the talk of the town as he has struggled to score a half-century since last October.

Rohit Sharma gave decent starts to the team throughout the T20 World Cup in June 2024. He became the second-highest run-getter with 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.71. He retired from the shortest format on a high note. However, Rohit has been in a rough patch of form since then.

A former Indian captain acknowledged the team’s poor performance in recent times but also suggested that people should neither celebrate the players success too much nor criticize them deeply in their hard times.

“He is a big player. I hope he returns to form quickly. I will say good luck to the coach. It takes time to settle in. The whole country is looking forward to the side’s performance. In the recent times, the side played well for some time. The team looks unsettled. When the captain’s form is poor, the team has problems,” commented Kapil Dev via Cricket Adda YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma’s upsetting numbers

The current Indian captain sat out in the final match of the recently concluded BGT series in Sydney due to his lack of form. It’s been many moons since he crossed the 20-run mark. Rohit’s scores in the last 10 International matches are 2, 3, 9, 10, 3, 6, 18, 11, 0, and 8. It is not a good sign for Indian cricket.

Reckoned as the ‘father of daddy hundreds’, Rohit has been unable to convert his good starts into a solid contribution. His last half-century came in October 2024 during the first Test at the Chinnaswamy stadium against New Zealand. In that series, the Kiwis whitewashed India at home (0-3) for the first time in history. With the continuous buzz about Rohit’s poor form, reports also suggest that the inner rifts in the dressing room could lead to Rohit’s last few months in International cricket.

The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be a massive test for the 37-year-old skipper. It is a crucial opportunity for Rohit to rise above the criticism by turning things in his favour. However, the chances of him making a remarkable comeback seem low due to his recent failure in the first ODI against England. He also comes on the back of failing in domestic cricket.

India will play the second and third ODI of the home series against England on February 9 and 12. The team will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

