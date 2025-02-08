News
Undoubtedly, Dewald Brevis will be on several IPL teams’ radar as a replacement player for the upcoming IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 8, 2025

3 IPL 2025 Teams That Will Be Eyeing Dewald Brevis as an Injury Replacement

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

After showing immense talent in the U-19 World Cup, Dewald Brevis didn’t really take the cricketing world by storm. He showed flashes of brilliance but inconsistency was frustrating for everyone.

However, he finally showed his true potential in the ongoing SA20 season, where Brevis is having a breakthrough season. The young batter has scored 253 runs at an average of 50.60 and a 175.14 strike rate in nine innings, including two fifties.

Undoubtedly, Brevis will be on several IPL teams’ radar as a replacement player for the upcoming IPL 2025. We look at three teams who might be interested in him in case of any injury or unavailability.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a weird IPL 2025 auction strategy but bought a few quality players despite a limited budget. However, they only have six overseas players and still need a few top-order batters, especially as a backup.

That’s where Dewald Brevis fits perfectly, for he can be flexible with his batting position and bat in different gears. His power game can be mighty effective in home games, where the surfaces are slightly low and slow.

Also Read:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) already have a settled unit with options for each slot, but they might still include Brevis if required. Josh Hazlewood’s availability will be an issue due to his fitness concerns, and two other overseas players, Jacob Bethell and Tim David, can be vulnerable.

So, RCB might bolster their batting further by having more options since the bowling unit already has enough quality players. Brevis’ natural strokeplay will be ideally suited for the conditions in Bengaluru, and even in general, most decks have been flat in IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were among the worst-performing teams in the IPL 2025 auction, and their batting looks tepid. Further, Mitchell Marsh is injury-prone and might not play in the tournament, opening a place for a batter.

Brevis will fit perfectly since he offers a few overs with the ball and can bat anywhere. Most LSG batters are inexperienced at this level, and Brevis’ inclusion will ease pressure on them significantly.

Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

