Former India Cricketer Praises Shubman Gill’s Knock in 1st ODI Against England After Earlier Criticism

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth, who had previously questioned Shubman Gill’s place in the team, changed his stance after Gill’s impressive innings in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on February 6.

Gill’s Maturity Impresses Srikkanth

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cheeky Cheeka, Srikkanth admitted that Gill’s performance in the first ODI was exceptional, completely changing his earlier stance on the young batter. He agreed that Gill played with great maturity and intelligence, knowing exactly the situation of the match.

Srikkanth felt Shreyas Iyer had laid a platform, and by that time Gill could actually settle in not taking unnecessary risks. Actually, he appreciated how Gill played against Adil Rashid that he played smartly instead of going for big shots. In the end, he congratulated Gill for his well-deserved Player of the Match award.

“He played a brilliant knock. Today I surrender to you completely. Shubman Gill played a very mature knock. More than mature, it was an intelligent knock. Shreyas Iyer had done all the work and had handed over the innings to Gill. He didn’t have to do much. He took his own time and did not go for big shots, especially against Adil Rashid. He played his normal game. Congrats Gill for getting the Player of the Match (POTM) award,” Srikkanth said.

Gill Anchors the Chase with a Crucial 87

England started aggressively, but India bounced back strongly to bowl them out for 248. Chasing the target, India had an early setback, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (2) cheaply.

ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill then stepped up alongside Shreyas Iyer to steady the innings. Iyer played a blistering knock of 59 off 36 balls, while Gill anchored the chase with a composed 87 off 96 deliveries, striking 14 boundaries. His crucial innings ensured India’s four-wicket victory, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series and boosting his confidence ahead of the upcoming matches and the Champions Trophy.

