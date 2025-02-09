Floodlight Failure: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill Left Frustrated As Blazing Start Gets Stalled in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in Cuttack

Rohit had struck three sixes and a boundary before the unprecedented break.

February 9, the second ODI of India’s home series against England marked a joyous day for the cricket fans as Rohit Sharma’s bat has finally done the talking. However, his blitzkrieg alongside opener Shubman Gill came to a halt due to floodlight failure at Cuttack. The pause frustrated the batters and the fans alike.

Odisha Cricket Association 😑



This is one of those reasons Why one of the oldest stadium Barabati is not getting international matches. Worst management, Worst People who is managing it. pic.twitter.com/OfjoQUiZng — Saffron Warrior 🚩 (@bibhu4443) February 9, 2025

The power was restored briefly as Rohit was getting ready to face Saqib Mahmood. But moments later, the lights went out completely which turned into a 30-minute break.

An official explained, “The generator attached with the floodlight malfunctioned, so the lights were off on that particular stand behind the clock tower. We got the back-up generator on. It took time to change the connection from one generator to the other, which caused the delay.”

Rohit and Gill’s onslaught

Before the floodlight failure during the seventh over, India got off to a blazing start. Rohit was batting aggressively at a strike rate of over 160. He struck three sixes and a boundary before the unprecedented break.

In the process, Rohit also broke Chris Gayle’s record of most sixes in ODIs. Rohit’s opening partner, Gill was also blazing guns with three boundaries.

Chasing a target of 305 at the Barabati Stadium, both openers were seen batting with intent. They added 48 runs off 37 balls for the first-wicket partnership.

The fans were delighted to see their captain back in form. In unison, the fans turned on the flashlights of their phones. Though the tiny lights couldn’t be enough to continue play, it was a spectacle to watch.

