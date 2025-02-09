News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
news
Last updated: February 9, 2025

Floodlight Failure: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill Left Frustrated As Blazing Start Gets Stalled in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in Cuttack

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Rohit had struck three sixes and a boundary before the unprecedented break.

February 9, the second ODI of India’s home series against England marked a joyous day for the cricket fans as Rohit Sharma’s bat has finally done the talking. However, his blitzkrieg alongside opener Shubman Gill came to a halt due to floodlight failure at Cuttack. The pause frustrated the batters and the fans alike.

The power was restored briefly as Rohit was getting ready to face Saqib Mahmood. But moments later, the lights went out completely which turned into a 30-minute break.

An official explained, “The generator attached with the floodlight malfunctioned, so the lights were off on that particular stand behind the clock tower. We got the back-up generator on. It took time to change the connection from one generator to the other, which caused the delay.”

Rohit and Gill’s onslaught

Before the floodlight failure during the seventh over, India got off to a blazing start. Rohit was batting aggressively at a strike rate of over 160. He struck three sixes and a boundary before the unprecedented break.

In the process, Rohit also broke Chris Gayle’s record of most sixes in ODIs. Rohit’s opening partner, Gill was also blazing guns with three boundaries. 

ALSO READ:

Chasing a target of 305 at the Barabati Stadium, both openers were seen batting with intent. They added 48 runs off 37 balls for the first-wicket partnership.

The fans were delighted to see their captain back in form. In unison, the fans turned on the flashlights of their phones. Though the tiny lights couldn’t be enough to continue play, it was a spectacle to watch.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG
India
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill

Betting news

Related posts

IND vs ENG

Jadeja-Rana-Rahul Combine To Complete Spectacular Relay Run-Out in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI [WATCH]

The incident happened on the penultimate over.
7:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rohit Sharma most sixes

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Universe Boss Chris Gayle for the Second Most Number of Sixes in ODIs

7:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rajasthan Royals Overseas Star Reveals Keeping ‘Options Open’ Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

‘Whatever Happens, Happens’: Rajasthan Royals Overseas Star Reveals Keeping ‘Options Open’ Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

According to him, the discussion regarding retention was not too much and occurred only a couple of days ahead of the deadline.
4:56 pm
Sagar Paul
Shubman Gill

[WATCH] Shubman Gill Turns Superhero, Defies Gravity To Take a Flying Catch During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Gill gave an exemplary display of his fielding prowess.
4:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Former KKR star named replacement for latest RCB recruit in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

England’s Jacob Bethell was benched for the 2nd ODI against India in Cuttack as he sustained a left hamstring injury in the previous game.
4:24 pm
Disha Asrani
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming, Knockouts: Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Telecast Details, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming, Knockouts: Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Telecast Details, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Knockouts on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website in India.
4:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy