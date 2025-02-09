[WATCH] Shubman Gill Turns Superhero, Defies Gravity To Take a Flying Catch During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Gill gave an exemplary display of his fielding prowess.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 30th over bowled by Harshit Rana. Brook was looking in good touch but ended up mistiming a slower delivery from Rana, trying to go for a big hit down the ground.

Brook struggled to generate power due to the slower pace, causing the ball to soar into the air between the long-off and long-on regions. Shubman Gill, who was at mid-off, sprinted with his eyes locked on the ball before executing a brilliant catch with both hands while moving to his right.

England make amends in Cuttack

Speaking about the match, the England batters have managed to make amends from the Nagpur ODI where they lost wickets in clusters.

After Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave England a fiery start once again, the Indian spinners managed to remove the English openers.

However, the Three Lions ensured and remained focussed on building partnerships in the middle and are currently looking in a good place to launch a late attack.

At the time of writing this report, the England scoreboard read 247 for 4 in 42 overs with Joe Root and Liam Livingstone currently at the crease.

The Men in Blue currently lead 1-0 and a win tonight will ensure they win the three-series with a match left. On the other hand, England will be eager to turn around their fortunes and keep the contest alive, especially to boost their morale with the India series being their final dress rehearsal ahead of Champions Trophy 2025.

