RCB’s Newly Recruited English Star Doubtful to Play in Champions Trophy 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s newly recruited England batter Jacob Bethell has sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the second ODI between India and England in Cuttack. This has kept him out of the game, and his participation in the impending Champions Trophy 2025.

Bethell scored a fine fifty in the opening game of the ODI rubber, scoring 51 runs in 64 balls, including three boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 79.69. His team was in a precarious situation and the start wasn’t as fluent for the southpaw, but he kept going and weaved a decent knock.

England are slowly getting their combination for the Champions Trophy 2025, and an injury to one of their main batters will be a major dent in their progress. Bethell is a good player of pace and spin and gives a few overs with the ball.

His bowling is quite accurate, and he can hit a particular spot and vary his pace to keep batters cramped. Hence, Bethell is a complete package and balances the XI, making him an asset for England.

RCB’s concerns grow as Jacob Bethell gets injured before IPL 2025

While this is an early stage with no confirmation about the severity of the injury, RCB would be worried about Jacob Bethell’s fitness ahead of IPL 2025. They already have several concerns due to injuries to Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi, who might miss the next edition.

Bethell’s acquisition was to solve spin issues, for RCB will slot him at No.4 and ask him to take on slow bowlers. He would thrive on flat decks in Bengaluru, where his shot-making ability will get maximum value.

He is a long-term investment, and RCB would want him to play as much as possible. His recent exposure to international cricket is another positive for the franchise since it would help him handle the pressure better in the league.

Even if the franchise brings a replacement player, he might not be as good as Bethell, who has a well-rounded game. Hence, RCB would want him to get fit as early as possible and play in the competition.

