Hazlewood was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: February 5, 2025

4 Replacements for Injured Josh Hazlewood at RCB in IPL 2025 Ft. Former CSK Seamer

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been dealing with several injuries at the time of writing

Hazlewood was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2025 auction.

Star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been dealing with several injuries and is almost certain to miss Champions Trophy 2025 for Australia with his participation for RCB in IPL 2025 under the scanner. Hazlewood missed three Tests against India and the entire tour of Sri Lanka due to a side strain and calf injuries and now is reportedly having a hip issue.

Fitness issues for Josh Hazlewood a headache for RCB as IPL 2025 closes in

Hazlewood, who was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2025 auction, will likely miss the Champions Trophy and could be doubtful for the Indian Premier League season too.

Hazlewood has played a crucial role for RCB in the past as an all-phase bowler and so RCB fans will be hoping that he is fit by the time the IPL comes along. However, here are four pacers that RCB can look at if Josh Hazlewood is unfit.

Will O’Rourke

New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke made a telling impact when he toured India in the Test series, causing the Indian batters problems with his pace and steep bounce. O’Rourke has a natural ability to hit the deck and can extract more out of the wicket that quite a few others just like Hazlewood.

In 36 T20 matches, Will O’Rourke has picked up 36 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84. He can be quite a handy option for RCB to replace Josh Hazlewood with if the need arises.

Ottneil Baartman

Ottneil Baartman is another bowler that RCB can target if Josh Hazlewood is injured for the IPL 2025 season. Baartmann has created a reputation for himself as someone who can nail the yorkers at the death and can also be used as an enforcer in the middle overs.

Baartman has picked 8 wickets in 8 matches in the ongoing SA20 season, but had a terrific outing last time around with as many as 18 scalps from 8 games. He could be another handy pick for RCB as Josh Hazlewood’s replacement.

ALSO READ:

Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff is another experienced name that RCB can look at in case Josh Hazlewood is unavailable. Behrendorff can bowl with the new ball and also come back at the death with his variations.

In 168 T20 games, Behrendorff has picked up 203 wickets at an economy rate of 7.60. With bags of experience having played in the IPL too, Behrendorff could be a decent buy for RCB as Hazlewood’s replacement.

Mustafizur Rahman

Finally, another left-arm pacer that could replace Josh Hazlewood is Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur picked up 14 wickets from 9 matches in the IPL 2024 season and was a force to reckon with for CSK.

Mustafizur’s variations at the back end of the innings coupled with his ability to hit the hard lengths could make him an ideal replacement for Josh Hazlewood.

IPL 2025
Jason Behrendorff
Josh Hazlewood
Mustafizur Rahman
RCB
Will O'Rourke

