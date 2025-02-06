News
Even when RCB were losing games one after another, Virat Kohli was their shining star as he kept scoring runs in every game.
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: February 6, 2025

Former RCB Pacer Reveals Virat Kohli’s Role in Team’s Turnaround in IPL 2024

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Even when RCB were losing games one after another, Virat Kohli was their shining star as he kept scoring runs in every game.

Even when RCB were losing games one after another, Virat Kohli was their shining star as he kept scoring runs in every game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a tremendous comeback in the second half of IPL 2024 after being out for a while. They played eight matches but won only one at one point, and an early elimination loomed.

However, they made a remarkable turnaround and won six consecutive matches, including a dramatic finish against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to storm into playoffs out of nowhere. Unfortunately, RCB lost the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR), but what they achieved in the second half was nothing less than extraordinary.

Lockie Ferguson, part of that RCB team, spoke about how the team found a winning formula led by Faf du Plessis. Speaking to the media at the ILT20, the Kiwi speedster added Faf and Virat Kohli are even captains, for they want the process right without focusing much on winning or losing.

“We managed to find a bit of a formula with the team last year into the backend. You can see how just a small bit of confidence can change a team. But again, I don’t think that just happened by chance. It was certainly led by Faf. His demeanour throughout the competition was very similar: whether we were losing or winning didn’t matter. He’s a very even leader. Virat (Kohli) was the same.”

Virat Kohli’s sensational batting was the biggest reason behind RCB’s dramatic comeback

Even when RCB were losing games one after another, Virat Kohli was their shining star as he kept scoring runs in every game. He was the leading run-getter in the tournament, accumulating 741 runs at a marvellous average of 61.75 and a 154.69 strike rate in 15 outings, including five fifties and a century.

When the league’s scoring rate increased, Kohli revamped his game soon and started maximising the powerplay overs with Faf du Plessis to match the other teams. In fact, RCB’s improved batting approach, led by Kohli, sparked hope for the team, and they kept building on the momentum.

Also Read:

While Kohli has scored runs almost every season, he never changed his method before IPL 2024. However, his ultra-aggressive approach gave a new dimension to RCB’s batting unit that never looked back after that one win.

Even on the field, he was as lively as ever and helped Faf with on-field tactics and insights to help the team at every turn. Kohli’s role in RCB has always been massive, but he was something else last season, and no wonder the team roared back strongly after a series of defeats.

