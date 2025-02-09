WATCH: Rohit Sharma furious as KL Rahul, Axar Patel lose a DRS chance to trap Joe Root plumb

Rohit wanted to review the umpire’s decision but both, keeper Rahul and Axar were not convinced.

During the 25th over of the 2nd ODI of the home series, skipper Rohit Sharma was furious at wicketkeeper KL Rahul and bowler Axar Patel as India missed an opportunity to use DRS and end England’s Joe Root knock.

DRS decision gone wrong

After electing to bat first, England lost Phil Salt cheaply but otherwise, got off to a great start. Ben Duckett and Joe Root were merciless on Indian bowlers, with both batters looking to score big at Cuttack.

On the second ball of the 25th over, Root attempted to hit Axar with a sweep. But Root missed the ball and it hit his pads. The Indian team appealed loudly but the on-field umpire judged it to be not out. Rohit wanted to use the DRS (Decision Review System) to overturn the umpire’s decision but both, keeper Rahul and Axar were not convinced.

The replays on the big screen proved that the English star batter would’ve been trapped plumb if India had opted for the review. The Indian captain was seen fuming at Rahul and Axar for missing a big opportunity.

Root went on to collect 68 runs off 72 balls which included six boundaries.

