160 off 49: Former SRH Opener Slams Stunning Hundred in Legend 90 League After International Retirement

He had announced his retirement earlier this year.

Former New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star opener Martin Guptill turned back the clock with a whirlwind century in the ongoing Legend 90 League in Raipur. The 38-year-old went absolutely berserk, slamming 160 runs off just 49 deliveries, which included a staggering 12 boundaries and 16 sixes. He batted at an explosive strike rate of 326.

Representing the Chhattisgarh Warriors, Martin Guptill delivered a sensational performance against Big Boys, completely dominating the opposition bowling with his fiery innings. Opening the innings alongside Rishi Dhawan, Guptill played a pivotal role in an unbeaten 240-run partnership, ensuring the Warriors didn’t lose a single wicket in their 15 overs.

Both openers played aggressively, but it was Guptill who stole the show with a breathtaking display of power-hitting with several of his shots sailing out of the park.

Watch the video of his carnage below.

Absolute carnage in Raipur! 🤯



Martin Guptill goes absolutely berserk, smashing 160 runs off just 49 deliveries, including 16 maximums! 😱#Legend90onFanCode pic.twitter.com/6Bpkw4aEA4 — FanCode (@FanCode) February 10, 2025

Courtesy of Guptill’s fireworks, the Warriors eventually secured a commanding and one-sided victory with the Big Boys managing just 151 for 4 in their 15 overs in reply.

Martin Guptill announced his retirement earlier this year

For the unversed, the veteran Kiwi player announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year in January, bringing an end to a remarkable 15-year career. He concluded his journey as one of New Zealand’s most accomplished openers.

Guptill made history by becoming the first Kiwi to score a double century in ODIs, achieving this milestone during the 2015 World Cup. Over the course of 198 ODI appearances, he accumulated 7,346 runs, including 18 centuries. In T20 internationals, he scored 3,531 runs in 122 matches, while in 47 Test matches, he amassed 2,586 runs, maintaining an average of 29.38.

Following his retirement, Guptill has continued to demonstrate his skill in the Legends 90 League, as witnessed by his recent onslaught.

