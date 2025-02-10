News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Dasun Shanaka
news
Last updated: February 10, 2025

Sri Lanka Cricket Set To Launch Inquiry into Former Captain for Vanishing During Domestic Game to Play ILT20

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Just last week, he made headlines for playing two different tournaments in a single day.

Dasun Shanaka

Just last week, former Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka made the headlines for slamming a first-class century and then a fiery 12-ball-34 in the recently-concluded ILT20 2025 on the same day.

It has now been known that Shanaka had not informed the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board or his domestic club Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) and had left a domestic game midway to go and play in the franchise tournament.

He is now facing an official enquiry by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), CEO Ashley de Silva has confirmed, for faking a concussion.

What had happened was that Dasun Shanaka was playing for the Dubai Capitals when he was recalled by his domestic team as they were facing relegation in Sri Lanka’s premier three-day tournament.

To get a proper timeline, after playing for Dubai Capitals on January 28, Shanaka returned to Sri Lanka to represent SSC.

Batting at No.7 with his team struggling at 77-5, he smashed 123 off 87 balls, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes. On Day 3 (February 2) of the contest, Shanaka completed his century but Moors still had a 137-run lead. They eventually set SSC a 309-run target, but with only limited overs of play available, SSC were forced to bat out for a draw.

ALSO READ:

Sri Lanka Cricket set to launch Inquiry into Dasun Shanaka

Now, after his stellar knock on Day 3, Shanaka was advised to rest by medical staff since he got hit by a delivery while batting and was officially ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Interestingly, just four hours after SSC secured the draw in Colombo, Shanaka was back batting for Dubai Capitals. His unannounced return to Dubai has raised doubts about the legitimacy of his injury.

Speaking about the incident, Samantha Dodanwela, chairman of the SSC Cricket House Committee and SLC Tournament committee said,

“He was asked to rest after Lunch, and we had no idea he had left the team and flown to Dubai. I have requested the SLC to take necessary action.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dasun Shanaka
Dubai Capitals
ILT20 2025
Sinhalese Sports Club
SLC

Betting news

Related posts

CSK star puts injury scare to rest ahead of IPL 2025 with a confident 97 in Tri-Nation series against South Africa

Both, his national side New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings were worried about his availability for CT and IPL 2025 respectively. 
7:19 pm
Disha Asrani
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI, WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best RCB Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

The tournament starts on February 14 across Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
7:12 pm
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians, KKR Stars Sizzle Ahead of IPL 2025, Score Half-Centuries During Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Mumbai Indians, KKR Stars Sizzle Ahead of IPL 2025, Score Half-Centuries During Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

They had a brilliant 129-run partnership for the 4th wicket.
5:57 pm
Sagar Paul
Kane Williamson SRH

Unsold At Auction, New Zealand Star Responds With A Blazing Century To Return As Replacement In IPL 2025

The Kiwi batting great reached his 14th ODI hundred against South Africa
5:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja Credits Playing in This Tournament for His Bowling Heroics in England ODIs

Jadeja managed to take three-wicket hauls in both the games so far.
5:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Man like this sitting on the bench’: Ravi Shastri cuts a sorry image for snubbing India star ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri posed questions on the team’s playing XI.
7:01 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy