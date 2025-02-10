Sri Lanka Cricket Set To Launch Inquiry into Former Captain for Vanishing During Domestic Game to Play ILT20

Just last week, he made headlines for playing two different tournaments in a single day.

Just last week, former Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka made the headlines for slamming a first-class century and then a fiery 12-ball-34 in the recently-concluded ILT20 2025 on the same day.

It has now been known that Shanaka had not informed the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board or his domestic club Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) and had left a domestic game midway to go and play in the franchise tournament.

He is now facing an official enquiry by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), CEO Ashley de Silva has confirmed, for faking a concussion.

What had happened was that Dasun Shanaka was playing for the Dubai Capitals when he was recalled by his domestic team as they were facing relegation in Sri Lanka’s premier three-day tournament.

To get a proper timeline, after playing for Dubai Capitals on January 28, Shanaka returned to Sri Lanka to represent SSC.

Batting at No.7 with his team struggling at 77-5, he smashed 123 off 87 balls, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes. On Day 3 (February 2) of the contest, Shanaka completed his century but Moors still had a 137-run lead. They eventually set SSC a 309-run target, but with only limited overs of play available, SSC were forced to bat out for a draw.

Sri Lanka Cricket set to launch Inquiry into Dasun Shanaka

Now, after his stellar knock on Day 3, Shanaka was advised to rest by medical staff since he got hit by a delivery while batting and was officially ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Interestingly, just four hours after SSC secured the draw in Colombo, Shanaka was back batting for Dubai Capitals. His unannounced return to Dubai has raised doubts about the legitimacy of his injury.

Speaking about the incident, Samantha Dodanwela, chairman of the SSC Cricket House Committee and SLC Tournament committee said,

“He was asked to rest after Lunch, and we had no idea he had left the team and flown to Dubai. I have requested the SLC to take necessary action.”

