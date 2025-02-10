Ravindra Jadeja Credits Playing in This Tournament for His Bowling Heroics in England ODIs

Jadeja managed to take three-wicket hauls in both the games so far.

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a testament to his utility, this time with the ball in the ongoing three-match England ODIs.

Jadeja managed to take three-wicket hauls in both the games so far, which India eventually ended up winning.

It was a notable feat for Jadeja, who has not played in ODIs since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

During the post-match press conference, Jadeja highlighted the significance of domestic cricket in maintaining his form and readiness for competitive matches.

His disciplined bowling and vital performances in the middle order added stability to the Indian team, facilitating a seamless return to the 50-over format.

“It feels really good, especially after almost two years – since the World Cup. Coming back into this format requires quick adaptation, but I believe the domestic matches I played helped me a lot,” Jadeja said.

Ravindra Jadeja reaps fruits of BCCI’s diktat

For the unversed, following India’s forgettable Test season losing to New Zealand at home and then relinquishing the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after a decade, the BCCI issued a diktat requiring centrally contracted players to take part in domestic cricket when not on national duty.

Following that, a number of top Indian players from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, to Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul amongst others took part in the last two rounds of Ranji Trophy league games.

While some pundits termed it as a schoolboy punishment for the players, there have clearly been positives, as highlighted by Jadeja himself.

Now, with the England series wrapped up with a match left to go, the Indian team will eye for a whitewash and gain team morale before they head for the Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19.

