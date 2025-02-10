News
Barabati Stadium
news
Last updated: February 10, 2025

Government Serves Show-Cause Notice To OCA For Floodlight Failure During Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The play was interrupted for 30 mins due to the issue

Barabati Stadium

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has been served a show-cause notice by the state government for the flood light failure in the second ODI between India and England in Cuttack on Sunday.

One of the flood lights malfunctioned during the second innings of the match when India were batting at 48/0 after 6.1 overs prompting the match officials to halt the play for 30 minutes, leaving the OCA and the government red faced.

Odisha government not happy with the floodlights issue

A notice sent on Monday morning by Siddhartha Das, the director of sports, government of Odisha, said,

“The Odisha Cricket Association is hereby directed to submit a detailed explanation for the cause of the disruption and identify the persons/agencies who were responsible for such lapses and outline the measures taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

“The findings must be submitted within 10 days upon receipt of this letter,” the notice says and goes on to add, “This incident led to a 30-minute suspension of the match, causing inconvenience to players and spectators,” it added.

The Barabati Stadium, which has hosted two Test matches, 20 ODIs and three T20Is, has seen some untoward incidents previously. The most infamous incident happened during a 2015 T20I match between India and South Africa when the spectators hurled plastic bottles onto the playing field and at South African players after India lost the game.

Also Read:

Rohit Sharma scores sublime 119 to guide India to series victory against England

On Sunday, things were not as bad as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill resumed the chase of 305 after the break in the play to add 136 for the first wicket. Rohit also found his scoring touch with a 32nd ODI hundred which included 12 boundaries and seven sixes on his way to 119 off 90 balls.

Gill was dismissed on 60 after scoring his second fifty of the three-match series, while contributions from Shreyas Iyer (44) and Axar Patel (41 not out) led India to a four-wicket win and seal the series 2-0.

Virat Kohli, who didn’t play the first ODI in Nagpur due to a sore knee, was back in the playing XI but managed only five runs from eight balls.

India will face England in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

