Liam Livingstone Shoulder Bumps Axar Patel And Throws Him to Ground; Reminds of Kohli-Konstas Incident in Boxing Day Test [WATCH]
watch
Last updated: February 9, 2025

Liam Livingstone Shoulder Bumps Axar Patel And Throws Him to Ground; Reminds of Kohli-Konstas Incident in Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened during India's chase.

Liam Livingstone Shoulder Bumps Axar Patel And Throws Him to Ground; Reminds of Kohli-Konstas Incident in Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

The Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas shoulder bump made headlines when it happened during the Boxing Day Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Incidentally, a similar scenario occurred during the recent IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in Cuttack.

During India’s chase, England bowler Liam Livingstone bumped into Axar Patel’s shoulder. However, while Kohli’s move seemed intentional and he was subsequently fined, Livingstone’s incident didn’t seem on purpose as he moved to collect the ball and instead ended up hitting Axar hard and forcing him to fall to the ground.

Watch the video below.

ALSO READ:

Axar Patel stays unbeaten to propel India over the finish line

Speaking about the match, Axar Patel once again made a handy contribution with the bat, scoring a crucial knock of 41* runs.

The dynamic left-hander ensured to see things through for India and helped them over the finish line as the hosts wrapped up the series with a match left.

In the previous game in Nagpur as well, Axar had hit a brilliant fifty.

Apart from Axar, the biggest star of India’s batting lineup was skipper Rohit Sharma. The Hitman roared back to form with a record-breaking century with a fiery 119 off 90 balls. In the process, Rohit also crossed Chris Gayle for most sixes in ODIs and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for most runs by an Indian opener in the format.

With the win tonight at Cuttack, India will hope to complete a whitewash over England and enter the Champions Trophy 2025 brimming with confidence and morale.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
IND vs ENG
Liam Livingstone
Sam Konstas
Virat Kohli

