Last updated: February 9, 2025

Jadeja-Rana-Rahul Combine To Complete Spectacular Relay Run-Out in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the penultimate over.

IND vs ENG

Indian players Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana and KL Rahul combined excellently to complete a relay runout and dismiss Adil Rashid during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI.

The incident happened on the penultimate over when Liam Livingstone flicked the ball towards the legside.

Ravindra Jadeja managed to cut the ball in the long-off before it could reach the boundary. While Livingstone and Rashid took a comfortable single, Rashid pushed for a second run but Livingstone sent him back.

However, the call was a tad too late, as Rashid had to cover considerable ground. Although Jadeja threw it towards the non-striker’s end, Rana managed to make a good collection and sent it KL Rahul’s way, who completed the runout.

Check the video below.

ALSO READ:

England post 300 plus target for India

Speaking about the match, England openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave England a fiery start with a solid 81-run stand. Duckett then went onto complete his fifty and scored 65 off 56. Joe Root (69 off 72) also added another half-century. Further, cameos from skipper Jos Buttler (34 off 35) and Liam Livingstone (41 off 32) helped England breach the 300-run mark and post a total of 304 in 49.5 overs.

At the time of writing this report, the Indian team have already started their chase. The hosts’ scoreboard read 96 for 0 in 13 overs with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill giving the hosts a flying start.

The Men in Blue currently lead the three-match series 1-0 and a win tonight will help them secure it with a match left to go. It can be a major morale boost for the team, with the Champions Trophy 2025 lined up next.

