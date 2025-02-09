Rohit Sharma Blasts Harshit Rana for Mindless Overthrow; Gifts England Free Boundary [WATCH]

Rana constructed the over so beautifully, and it would have been the fifth consecutive dot in the over, but he spoiled all the efforts and gave four easy runs to the opponent.

Rohit Sharma was livid at Harshit Rana after the bowler took an unnecessary shy at the stumps in his followthrough and the ball went for a boundary. The event unfolded on the fifth delivery of the 32nd over when Harshit’s overreaction led to an unwanted four, which can be costly.

Rana bowled a length delivery, to which Buttler defended back to the bowler, who collected it neatly but didn’t stop just here. He threw the ball back at the stumps wildly, but the ball didn’t hit the stumps and went straight to the boundary for an overthrow.

Rohit wasn’t pleased with this needless aggression and had a few words to share with Harshit, who had to listen to them quietly. Barring the Indian captain, several other Indian players expressed their displeasure at Rana’s attempt and shook their heads.

Rana constructed the over so beautifully, and it would have been the fifth consecutive dot in the over, but he spoiled all the efforts and gave four easy runs to the opponent. He is an aggressive bowler who likes competition but should know where to draw the line and not give any freebies to the opposition just to show unnecessary aggression.

More to follow…