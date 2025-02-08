Delhi Capitals Batter Continues His Excellent Form With a Century in the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has already scored three centuries, showing excellent form.

Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair, representing Vidarbha, continues his excellent form with a century in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Tamil Nadu.

Karun Nair was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Unbeaten Century from Karun Keeps Vidarbha in the Game

In the first innings, Karun Nair came into bat at No. 5 when his team was struggling at 44/3 against Tamil Nadu. Then with Danish Malewar, he built a 98-run partnership before Malewar got out. Nair continued his innings and remained unbeaten on 100* at the stumps on Day 1. He has faced 180 balls, and smashed 14 fours and 1 six.

Karun Nair has been phenomenal in domestic cricket since the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 255 runs in six matches. He continued the form in Vijay Hazare Trophy by hammering 779 runs in eight innings. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has already scored three centuries, showing excellent form. His team in IPL must be very happy with his performance, and he may get a chance in the playing XI for the upcoming season.

Vidarbha’s Top Order Stumbles, Middle Order Fights Back

At the end of Day 1, Vidarbha are 264/6. They lost three early wickets but recovered thanks to Danish Malewar’s 75 and Karun Nair’s unbeaten 100*. With Nair still at the crease, Vidarbha will hope to post a strong first-innings total. He is currently batting alongside Harsh Dubey.

For Tamil Nadu, Vijay Shankar took two wickets, while M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, S Ajith Ram, and Mohammed Ali picked up one wicket each.

