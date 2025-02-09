Former KKR star named replacement for latest RCB recruit in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

England’s Jacob Bethell was benched for the 2nd ODI against India in Cuttack as he sustained a left hamstring injury in the previous game.

England’s Jacob Bethell was benched for the 2nd ODI against India in Cuttack as he sustained a left hamstring injury in the previous game. Tom Banton has been called up as a replacement for the 3rd and Final ODI of the series.

In the first match of the series in Nagpur, Bethell impressed with a half-century and also picked up a wicket. Depending on the extent of his injury, the 21-year-old is most likely to miss upcoming the Champions Trophy as well.

“The injury will be assessed further when the team arrives in Ahmedabad on Monday (for the third ODI on Wednesday),” said an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) press release.

IPL’s Bengaluru-based franchise will also need to rethink their combination if Bethell doesn’t return on time.

On the other hand, Banton has a chance to make a comeback in the 50-over format. The wicket-keeper batter last played an ODI game in 2020. In total, he has played just six one-day internationals, scoring 134 runs at an average of 26.80. He played for KKR in the same IPL season.

Banton comes on the back of a purple patch in ILT20 2025, representing MI Emirates. He is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 493 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 151.69. He enjoyed his rich vein of form with two centuries and three half-centuries.

