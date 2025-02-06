RCB IPL 2025 Recruit Smashes Former KKR Teammate and Debutant Harshit Rana For 26 Runs in an Over [WATCH]

The opening batter nailed three sixes and two fours to bring up England’s fifty in the sixth over.

Philip Salt punished India’s debutant Harshit Rana for 26 runs in the first ODI at Nagpur. The opening batter nailed three sixes and two fours to bring up England’s fifty in the sixth over.

Phil Salt 26 Runs vs Harshit Rana #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/12CCEzTKL0 — RCB Zone (@TheRcbZone) February 6, 2025

Debutant’s bad start

The right-arm fast bowler bowled the most expensive over by an Indian debutant. Electing to bat first, England went blazing guns right from the start. The English batter destroyed Rana’s length with ease. He started the over with a slog shot for a six. The next ball was a cover drive for four followed by another slog-sweep for a maximum. Salt smashed another four. Rana regained control only for the last ball to take the aerial route again.

From the other side of the wicket, Ben Duckett contributed with 17 runs including three boundaries. In the process, England were off to a great start with 52/0 at the end of six overs.

The former KKR roommate from IPL 2024 showed no mercy to Rana. Salt will be a part of the RCB circuit for the IPL 2025.

