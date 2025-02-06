News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
News
Last updated: February 6, 2025

RCB IPL 2025 Recruit Smashes Former KKR Teammate and Debutant Harshit Rana For 26 Runs in an Over [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The opening batter nailed three sixes and two fours to bring up England’s fifty in the sixth over.

Philip Salt punished India’s debutant Harshit Rana for 26 runs in the first ODI at Nagpur. The opening batter nailed three sixes and two fours to bring up England’s fifty in the sixth over.

ALSO READ:

Debutant’s bad start

The right-arm fast bowler bowled the most expensive over by an Indian debutant. Electing to bat first, England went blazing guns right from the start. The English batter destroyed Rana’s length with ease. He started the over with a slog shot for a six. The next ball was a cover drive for four followed by another slog-sweep for a maximum. Salt smashed another four. Rana regained control only for the last ball to take the aerial route again. 

From the other side of the wicket, Ben Duckett contributed with 17 runs including three boundaries. In the process, England were off to a great start with 52/0 at the end of six overs. 

The former KKR roommate from IPL 2024 showed no mercy to Rana. Salt will be a part of the RCB circuit for the IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket News
England
Harshit Rana
IND vs ENG
India
India vs England ODI Series 2025
Indian Cricket Team
Phil Salt

Latest news

Related posts

Rohit Sharma Confirms KKR Star is in Contention to Make it to Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

The KKR googly bowler was the top wickettaker with India in the T20Is against England.
February 6, 2025
Disha Asrani
Virat Kohli is not playing the first ODI between India and England in Nagpur due to a knee injury, revealed Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Why Is Virat Kohli Not Playing the 1st ODI Against England in Nagpur? Rohit Sharma Reveals

This news is a major concern just a few weeks before the Champions Trophy 2025 as Virat is integral to the ODI team.
February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain

Why Did Marcus Stoinis Retire From ODIs With Days Left To Go for Champions Trophy 2025?

He has been pivotal to Australia’s white-ball squads, and his sudden retirement will further deplete their team, which already has key players missing.
February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain
Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen stepped up for Sunrisers Eastern Cape again and churned out timely performances in SA20 2025.

LSG and Punjab Kings Stars Churn Out Timely Performances To Propel Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Qualifer 2 of SA20 2025

Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen stepped up for Sunrisers Eastern Cape again.
February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain
Australia have decided to replace Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Spencer Johnson in Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

KKR IPL 2025 Recruit Among 2 Replacements for Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Australia's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 has been marred by injuries.
February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain
Even when RCB were losing games one after another, Virat Kohli was their shining star as he kept scoring runs in every game.

Former RCB Pacer Reveals Virat Kohli’s Role in Team’s Turnaround in IPL 2024

Even when RCB were losing games one after another, Virat Kohli was their shining star as he kept scoring runs in every game.
February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy