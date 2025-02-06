News
Australia have decided to replace Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Spencer Johnson in Champions Trophy 2025 squad.
Champions Trophy 2025
Last updated: February 6, 2025

KKR IPL 2025 Recruit Among 2 Replacements for Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Australia's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 has been marred by injuries.

Australia have decided to replace Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Spencer Johnson in Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Australia’s chances in the Champions Trophy 2025 have taken a major hit, with two main speedsters – Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood – set to miss the tournament due to injuries. Cummins endured an ankle injury during the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, while Josh Hazlewood had a side strain and calf injuries, with the fresh reports coming about a hip issue as well.

According to a report by Code Sports, Australia decided to replace them with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Spencer Johnson for the Champions Trophy 2025. Both have already made their ODI debut but have yet to cement their places in the 50-over format, but Australia have gone with the best possible options.

Making sense of Jake Fraser-McGurk’s inclusion

While Australia lost pacers for the Champions Trophy 2025, they have replaced one with a specialist batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk. His inclusion also links with Mitchell Marsh’s absence, who has a back injury and won’t play in the tournament.

While not a like-for-like replacement, McGurk is naturally suited to bat in the top order and can be as explosive as Marsh. He didn’t have a great start to his ODI career, scoring only 87 runs at an average of 17.40 in five outings.

Still, he can be mighty effective on flat decks of Pakistan, where McGurk will get value for his shots and can score briskly. That was precisely the role of Marsh in the team, and given his superior capabilities, McGurk could cause ample damage early on.

Also Read:

Why was Spencer Johnson added to Australia’s squad?

Spencer Johnson has a reputation as one of the most skilled left-arm pacers in the world. He can move the new ball both ways at pace, a capability that will trouble any batter early on.

Further, he also has a few slower ones and a good yorker to mix it up in the later phases to remain unpredictable, making him an all-round package. Australia already have Mitchell Starc as their new-ball bowler, and Spencer’s addition will strengthen their powerplay bowling further.

His high pace will be crucial on flat surfaces in Pakistan, allowing him to get more zip. If we explore the options, Spencer Johnson is among the most pragmatic.

Australia
Champions Trophy 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Josh Hazlewood
Pat Cummins
Spencer Johnson

