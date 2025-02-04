Sam Konstas To Return to Australia After Being Overlooked for Sri Lanka Tests

Konstas is expected to fly out of the Island nation latest by today night (February 4).

Talented Australian young batter Sam Konstas is set to leave Sri Lanka after being overlooked for the ongoing two-match SL vs AUS Test series.

Konstas, who made a dream debut against India during the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a scintillating half-century, will now return to Australia to play in the next round of Sheffield Shield cricket rather than staying on as part of the broader squad.

Following his impressive debut against India, Konstas was taken to Sri Lanka to give exposure to the subcontinent conditions but he did not get a look into the playing XI.

Notably, Travis Head was used as opener over Konstas in the first Test in Galle and given the second match will be at the same venue, it is likely that Konstas will be snubbed once again.

According to the Age, it is now understood that Konstas is expected to fly out of the Island nation latest by today night (February 4).

Sam Konstas to open for Australia in WTC Final

Sam Konstas, who recently won the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year Award at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025, is however touted to open the batting for Australia when they lock horns with South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final later in June this year at Lord’s.

Echoing on the same lines, Travis Head has also confirmed,

“Most likely I’d go back in the middle order and Sam would open. But I’m glad I’m not a selector. Josh has had an amazing start, the guys are playing well, Greeny’s going to be fit. So it’s going to be hard to fit [them all] in. I think that’s what we want. We want an Australian cricket team that’s tough to get in.”

