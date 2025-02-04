Sam Konstas Set to Open the Batting For Australia in the World Test Championship 2025 Final

Sam Konstas To Open The Batting For Australia in The World Test Championship 2025 Final

Travis Head has claimed that youngster Sam Konstas is likely to open the batting for Australia in the World Test Championship final against South Africa to be played in June 2025. Konstas is currently with the Australian squad in Sri Lanka but did not get a look into the playing XI for the first Test.

Australia went for a horses-for-courses approach as they backed Travis Head to open the batting with Usman Khawaja and handed Josh Inglis his Test debut in the middle order. However, speaking to the reporters in Galle, Head claimed that Australia’s batting line-up for the World Test Championship final could have a different look with Sam Konstas opening the batting.

Travis Head backs Sam Konstas to come good

Sam Konstas won the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year Award at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025. He also had a debut to remember against India at the MCG as he scored a half-century and took on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah. Here’s what Travis Head told reporters about Sam Konstas:

“Most likely I’d go back in the middle order and Sam would open. But I’m glad I’m not a selector. Josh has had an amazing start, the guys are playing well, Greeny’s going to be fit. So it’s going to be hard to fit [them all] in. I think that’s what we want. We want an Australian cricket team that’s tough to get in.”

Travis Head on Sam Konstas gaining experience

Travis Head understands that there was a lot of talk around Sam Konstas gaining experience on the tour and several former cricketers like Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke wanted Australia to open with Konstas so that he gains much needed experience of the conditions. However, Head claimed that Konstas was getting a lot of exposure by just being involved around the squad in the tour of Sri Lanka. On this, he said:

“I know there was a little bit of talk around whether he (Konstas) might play or not, whether there’s a series that, I guess, you can blood [him]. But whether he played or not played, it’s great to have him here and great to have him experience the conditions.”

