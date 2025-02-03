News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
News
Last updated: February 3, 2025

Star India Player Fractures Index Finger; Set for Lengthy Spell on Sidelines

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Samson smashed Archer for two sixes and a boundary but soon got hit on his index finger due to which he received treatment out in the middle.

Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has fractured his index finger after being hit on it by a delivery from Jofra Archer during the fifth and final T20I between India and England in Mumbai. Samson smashed Archer for two sixes and a boundary but soon got hit on his index finger due to which he received treatment out in the middle.

The star wicketkeeper also didn’t go the glovework as Dhruv Jurel was the one who donned the responsibility in the second innings. Due to this Sanju Samson is also set to miss the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season between Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report from PTI, Samson has already returned to Thiruvananthapuram and will join the National Cricket Academy for training once he recovers.

Sanju Samson fractured his right index finger

Here’s what a source told the PTI about Sanju Samson and his fractured index finger:

“Samson has fractured his right index finger. It will take him five to six weeks before he can resume proper nets. So there is no chance of him playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Kerala (vs J&K) in Pune from February 8-12. In all likelihood, his comeback will happen in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.”

Also Read:

Sanju Samson had a series to forget with the bat

Sanju Samson’s life as a T20I opener had begun well with a century against Bangladesh and then two more against South Africa. However, he struggled against the raw pace that England had in their seam attack consisting of the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Samson struggled against the high-pace deliveries from the likes of Archer and Wood as he tried to fend it away to the leg side, getting caught in the deep multiple times in the series. He managed to score just 51 runs in five innings. With the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill waiting in the wings to get back into the T20I team, time might be running out for Samson at the top of the order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

India
India vs England T20I Series 2025
Sanju Samson

Latest news

Related posts

Two 10/10, One 1/10: Rating India Players On Their Performances from the IND vs ENG T20Is

England were marred by inconsistent performances with both bat and ball while India were clinical across departments in the five matches.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Gambhir has claimed that the Indian T20I team will try to regularly breach the 250-260 run mark in the shortest format.

Gautam Gambhir Sends Strong Message to Indian T20I Team After England Series Win

Gambhir has claimed that the Indian T20I team will try to regularly breach the 250-260 run mark in the shortest format.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Himanshu Sangwan Reveals How a BUS DRIVER’s Advice Helped Him Dismiss Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy

Himanshu Sangwan Reveals BUS DRIVER’s Surprise Advice After Dismissing Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy

The fast bowler has become an overnight sensation after taking the India batter's wicket
February 3, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
‘I Was Forced’: Former Pakistan Player Predicts Babar Azam’s Excuse if He Fails To Perform in Champions Trophy 2025

‘I Was Forced’: Former Pakistan Player Predicts Babar Azam’s Excuse if He Fails To Perform in Champions Trophy 2025

Babar will play a key role in Pakistan's title defence.
February 3, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Discarded in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Hits T20 Purple Patch With Big Runs

Discarded in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Hits T20 Purple Patch With Big Runs

This was his first match of the ILT20 2025 season, representing Dubai Capitals.
February 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
Sri Lanka Star Named in ILT20 Playing XI While Travelling From Sri Lanka to Dubai, Smashes 34 off 12 in the Game

Sri Lanka Star Named in ILT20 Playing XI While Travelling From Sri Lanka to Dubai, Smashes 34 off 12 in the Game

His late flourish helped his team post a very good total of 217/4 in 20 overs.
February 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy