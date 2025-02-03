Star India Player Fractures Index Finger; Set for Lengthy Spell on Sidelines

Samson smashed Archer for two sixes and a boundary but soon got hit on his index finger due to which he received treatment out in the middle.

Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has fractured his index finger after being hit on it by a delivery from Jofra Archer during the fifth and final T20I between India and England in Mumbai. Samson smashed Archer for two sixes and a boundary but soon got hit on his index finger due to which he received treatment out in the middle.

The star wicketkeeper also didn’t go the glovework as Dhruv Jurel was the one who donned the responsibility in the second innings. Due to this Sanju Samson is also set to miss the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season between Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report from PTI, Samson has already returned to Thiruvananthapuram and will join the National Cricket Academy for training once he recovers.

Sanju Samson fractured his right index finger

Here’s what a source told the PTI about Sanju Samson and his fractured index finger:

Sanju Samson had a series to forget with the bat

Sanju Samson’s life as a T20I opener had begun well with a century against Bangladesh and then two more against South Africa. However, he struggled against the raw pace that England had in their seam attack consisting of the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Samson struggled against the high-pace deliveries from the likes of Archer and Wood as he tried to fend it away to the leg side, getting caught in the deep multiple times in the series. He managed to score just 51 runs in five innings. With the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill waiting in the wings to get back into the T20I team, time might be running out for Samson at the top of the order.

