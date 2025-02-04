Injury Concerns for England; Talented Batter Ruled Out of First Two IND vs ENG ODIs

The Three Lions have been dealt an injury blow in their final dress rehearsal ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The England team will be looking to make amends and hoping for a turnaround in the upcoming three-match ODI series following a disappointing 4-1 loss in the T20I leg.

Talented wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has now been ruled out for the first two matches of the India ODIs with a calf injury, the Telegraph reported.

However, it is understood that there is no doubt over his availability for the marquee ICC event.

Jacob Bethell can once again be used to replace Smith, as was seen in the T20I series.

Jamie Smith ruled out for first two IND vs ENG Tests

England has Phil Salt and Jos Buttler in the ranks to choose from as wicketkeeping options, although Smith’s availability gave an additional choice as a glovesman. However, it is mostly his role as a pure batter that is in focus and will be missed.

Smith replaced Jacob Bethell is the second T20I. He went on to play another game before incurring injury, scoring just 28 runs in two innings, but maintained an explosive strike rate of 175.

Buttler, on the other hand, has not kept wickets since returning from a calf injury and played only as a batter in the recent T20Is.

Phil Salt, who has three ODI caps to his name, is once again expected to be the primary wicketkeeper in the England playing XI.

The first match is slated to be played in Nagpur on Thursday (February 6).

