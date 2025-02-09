[WATCH] Rohit Sharma fumes at umpire for controversial wide decision during 2nd IND vs ENG ODI

Rohit Sharma, for the second time in the match, was not happy with the umpire

India captain Rohit Sharma was left fuming at the umpire for the second game in a row as a wide was not given during the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday.

Rohit was facing pacer Saqib Mahmood in the first over in chase of 305 when he tried to hunt the second ball bowled on the fifth stump. The ball shaped far from Rohit’s reach. Even though the opener didn’t shuffle across the stumps for it, the onfield umpire didn’t signal a wide.

Rohit had surprise written across his face as he stared back at the umpire for a few moments before resuming batting.

An emotional outing for Rohit Sharma in Cuttack

The 36-year-old is not new to expressing his feelings on the field. Earlier in the match, the skipper was glaring at KL Rahul, Axar Patel and the umpire on various occasions despite India’s brilliance in the field.

During the 25th over of the England innings, Rohit Sharma was seen rebuking wicketkeeper KL Rahul and bowler Axar Patel as India missed a chance to use the DRS to send back Joe Root who was getting troublesome for the hosts. As a result, Root went on to score 69 off 72 balls.

Rohit was also left furious at Harshit Rana who gifted away a boundary in the 32nd over.

ALSO READ:

In the penultimate over, Rohit walked up to umpire Chris Brown inquiring about a legal delivery when pacer Harshit Rana bowled a wide yorker to Liam Livingstone. Livingstone got to pitch off the ball by shuffling across the stumps but missed it. Wicket keeper KL Rahul also asked for a legal delivery but the official had signalled wide. It was a busy day for the Indian skipper who got out of his wretched form by reaching his 57th ODI fifty in 30 balls.

Rohit also reaches a rare record

Rohit also moved to 331 sixes in ODIs, surpassing the tally of West Indies legend Chris Gayle to go second in the all-time list. Rohit has reached the count within 259 innings, much faster than Gayle’s 294 innings.

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi is currently top of the pile with 351 sixes which he achieved in 369 ODI innings over a span of 19 years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.