‘Ab to Rohit Sharma Ji Bhi Form Me AA Gye’: No Mercy for Virat Kohli After His Offside Struggles Continue; Departs for Just 5 Runs on ODI Return

Virat Kohli ended up edging the ball once again.
Star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli had a forgetful return during the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, after missing the first match due to a sore knee.
Kohli’s struggles outside the off-stump, which was evident during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia once again come to the fore as he ended up nicking an Adil Rashid delivery to England wicketkeeper Phil Salt.
Notably, this was the fourth time Kohli was dismissed by Rashid in ODIs.
Watch the video of the dismissal below.
Kohli’s persistent problem triggered the ICT fans again as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions. Check some of the best reactions below.
While Virat Kohli failed to return to form, India skipper Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with a scintillating century, scoring 119 off 90 balls.
Earlier, Rohit and fellow opener Shubman Gill gave India a fiery start with a 136-run stand.
At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 230 for 3 in 32 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel currently at the crease.
The hosts are looking in control of the chase at the moment and are favourites to win the contest.
The Men in Blue already lead the three-match contest 1-0 after winning the opener in Nagpur. A win tonight in Cuttack will ensure India win they series with a match left as they can eye for a whitewash next.
