‘Ab to Rohit Sharma Ji Bhi Form Me AA Gye’: No Mercy for Virat Kohli After His Offside Struggles Continue; Departs for Just 5 Runs on ODI Return

Virat Kohli ended up edging the ball once again.

Star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli had a forgetful return during the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, after missing the first match due to a sore knee.

Kohli’s struggles outside the off-stump, which was evident during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia once again come to the fore as he ended up nicking an Adil Rashid delivery to England wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

Notably, this was the fourth time Kohli was dismissed by Rashid in ODIs.

Virat Kohli dismissed for 5 in 8 balls#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/aTYk9FSDTc — siद्धाrTh (@sidD_OOO7) February 9, 2025

Kohli’s persistent problem triggered the ICT fans again as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions. Check some of the best reactions below.

Bhai ab to Rohit Sharma ji bhi form me aa gye hai aap kb aaoge Virat Kohli ji 🥲#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ijqhVnQl9k — Samar Shrivastav (@shrisamar) February 9, 2025

Virat Kohli's reaction after watching a spike on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/fRcs2eR5rH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 9, 2025

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are both struggling against Adil Rashid and Michael Bracewell respectively.



Last night Babar Azam got out to Michael Bracewell for the 7th time and tonight Virat Kohli is dismissed by Adil Rashid for the 4th time.



Both are very good players and both… pic.twitter.com/5HPSyv0X0r — Ajab Niazi (@niazi_54) February 9, 2025

Virat Kohli fans these days,

We wait for him to play, we see him get out early, we wait for next match and repeat 🔁 pic.twitter.com/TovFy0lk72 — I’mGroot (@imgroot_18) February 9, 2025

Virat Kohli & edges, a never ending hate story💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kyW8Otff87 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 9, 2025

Virat Kohli and edge out scene 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/G9GkhLvP5Q — ADITYA 🇮🇳 (@troller_Adi18) February 9, 2025

Virat kohli out again on a batting paradise. I think it's still time to get someone else onboard for ct spot. He is just out of form. — smiling knight (@HardStcuk) February 9, 2025

If he doesn't perform, it's our loss only. We can't go in CT with out of form kohli as only batsmen on whom we can believe in every situation are virat and rohit. Others are not reliable — RMA,ICT 💙🤍🦁 (@Humman450) February 9, 2025

Rohit Sharma silences critics with a stellar century

While Virat Kohli failed to return to form, India skipper Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with a scintillating century, scoring 119 off 90 balls.

Earlier, Rohit and fellow opener Shubman Gill gave India a fiery start with a 136-run stand.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 230 for 3 in 32 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel currently at the crease.

The hosts are looking in control of the chase at the moment and are favourites to win the contest.

The Men in Blue already lead the three-match contest 1-0 after winning the opener in Nagpur. A win tonight in Cuttack will ensure India win they series with a match left as they can eye for a whitewash next.

