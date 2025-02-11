News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 11, 2025

Rajasthan Royals Star Undergoes Successful Finger Surgery, in Race Against Time for IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He had hurt his right index finger during the final IND vs ENG T20I.

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star and captain Sanju Samson has successfully undergone surgery on his right index finger after hurting it during the final IND vs ENG T20I from a fiery Jofra Archer delivery.

The wicketkeeper-batter had also not kept wickets during the second innings due to the blow.

Jofra Archer had hit Samson on his index finger, which required immediate on-field treatment. Despite the injury, Samson continued to bat for a few more minutes before being dismissed by Mark Wood. Dhruv Jurel then took over the wicketkeeping duties which initially appeared to be a precautionary move but clearly Samson had sustained a significant blow.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals stress over the availability of Sanju Samson for IPL 2025

Despite the surgery, Rajasthan Royals will sweat over Samson’s availability with only a little more than a month left to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) to start. Samson, on the other hand, will be in a race against time to get fit and lead the Royals in IPL 2025.

There might also be a chance that Sanju Samson won’t attend RR’s pre-season training session.

Sanju Samson has been outstanding for the Royals, excelling both as a captain and a batter. Under his leadership, the team reached the knockout stage in IPL 2024 but was eliminated after losing Playoff 2 to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Thus, with RR aiming for their second IPL title, the inaugural winners will be keen on ensuring Samson remains fully fit for the IPL 2025 season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson

Betting news

Related posts

Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders

‘Relieved To Be Back, Didn’t Want To Play for Another Team’: New KKR Recruit Gets Emotional On Reuniting With ‘Brother’ for IPL 2025

He was bought by KKR for INR 1.8 crores at the mega-auction.
6:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
IPL franchises

IPL Franchise Up For Sale? New Owners Likely For IPL 2025 Season if Approvals Arrive

10:21 am
Samarnath Soory
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians To Not Get Majority Stakes in Newly Acquired Hundred Franchise Oval Invincibles

Surrey County, which manages Oval Invincibles, have reaffirmed its intention to retain the controlling stake.
11:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
160 off 49: Former SRH Opener Martin Guptill Slams Stunning Hundred in Legend 90 League After International Retirement

160 off 49: Former SRH Opener Slams Stunning Hundred in Legend 90 League After International Retirement

He had announced his retirement earlier this year.
8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians, KKR Stars Sizzle Ahead of IPL 2025, Score Half-Centuries During Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Mumbai Indians, KKR Stars Sizzle Ahead of IPL 2025, Score Half-Centuries During Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

They had a brilliant 129-run partnership for the 4th wicket.
5:57 pm
Sagar Paul
6 India Players Who Can Resurrect Their International Career with IPL 2025 Performances Ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

6 India Players Who Can Resurrect Their International Career with IPL 2025 Performances Ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

The CSK captain is not in good form in domestic cricket. He scored only 123 runs in five matches during SMAT 2024.
5:52 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy