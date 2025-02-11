Rajasthan Royals Star Undergoes Successful Finger Surgery, in Race Against Time for IPL 2025

He had hurt his right index finger during the final IND vs ENG T20I.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star and captain Sanju Samson has successfully undergone surgery on his right index finger after hurting it during the final IND vs ENG T20I from a fiery Jofra Archer delivery.

The wicketkeeper-batter had also not kept wickets during the second innings due to the blow.

Jofra Archer had hit Samson on his index finger, which required immediate on-field treatment. Despite the injury, Samson continued to bat for a few more minutes before being dismissed by Mark Wood. Dhruv Jurel then took over the wicketkeeping duties which initially appeared to be a precautionary move but clearly Samson had sustained a significant blow.

Rajasthan Royals stress over the availability of Sanju Samson for IPL 2025

Despite the surgery, Rajasthan Royals will sweat over Samson’s availability with only a little more than a month left to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) to start. Samson, on the other hand, will be in a race against time to get fit and lead the Royals in IPL 2025.

There might also be a chance that Sanju Samson won’t attend RR’s pre-season training session.

Sanju Samson has been outstanding for the Royals, excelling both as a captain and a batter. Under his leadership, the team reached the knockout stage in IPL 2024 but was eliminated after losing Playoff 2 to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Thus, with RR aiming for their second IPL title, the inaugural winners will be keen on ensuring Samson remains fully fit for the IPL 2025 season.

