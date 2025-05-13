4 Players Mumbai Indians (MI) Could Release After IPL 2025 Ft. INR 9.25 Crore Pick

They have accumulated 14 points from 12 games in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have made a terrific comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to stay alive in the playoffs race. The Hardik Pandya-led side has won seven out of 12 matches in the tournament and needs to win the remaining two to secure a playoff berth.

The five-time former champions had an awful start to their campaign, losing four of their first five games. MI then went on to a six-match winning streak before it was ended by Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller.

Mumbai Indians did a pretty excellent job in rebuilding their squad during the mega auction. But they still made some poor signings. Here we take a look at four players they could release after the IPL 2025.

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar bowling at Wankhede Stadium would have been appealing a couple of years ago. The right-arm seamer was a valuable asset for Chennai Super Kings due to his ability with the new ball. But a series of injuries have meant he is not the same bowler.

Mumbai Indians still shelled out INR 9.25 crore to acquire him and paired him alongside Trent Boult. He has taken 10 wickets in 12 matches in the tournament at an economy of 9.31. He has conceded runs at 8.82 in his strong suit – the powerplay.

With his new-ball bowling not at its best, his value in T20 cricket drops drastically as he is pretty much unbowled in other phases. MI can free up a big amount and get another seamer at a much lower price.

Lizaad Williams

Lizaad Williams was a bit of an odd pick by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Though it didn’t cost them much, it made little sense due to his inexperience in top T20 leagues. The South African pacer has played only 14 matches in the IPL and SA20. He has 21 wickets in those games but has conceded at over 9.50 economy.

Williams was ruled out of the IPL 2025 edition before it began due to an injury. With several better options in the market, MI would like to free up an overseas spot heading into the next auction.

Robin Minz

Robin Minz, an explosive wicketkeeper batter from Jharkhand, had first grabbed eyeballs in the IPL 2024 auction when Gujarat Titans bought him for INR 3.40 crore. Mumbai Indians picked him in the 2025 auction and gave him a couple of opportunities.

For all the pre-tournament hype, Minz looked all over the place and didn’t seem to be ready for this level just yet. Though he cost only the base price, MI might want to free up some spots before the next IPL auction.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians brought in Mujeeb Ur Rahman as a replacement after AM Ghazanfar was ruled out ahead of the tournament. Mujeeb just did not fit into the scheme of things, as he could get only one game. He conceded 28 runs off two overs in that game and claimed one wicket. Though a replacement player can be retained for the next season, an IPL team gets only eight overseas slots. That means MI have to release at least a couple of overseas players. Mujeeb is likely to be among them.

