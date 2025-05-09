Mumbai Indians Star Takes Crucial Hat-Trick in Stunning All-Round Display in International Game

She's only the third woman from her nation to achieve this feat.

The Mumbai Indians’ (MI) all-rounder from the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, Chloe Tryon, has impressed in the ongoing Sri Lanka Tri-Series involving India. The 31-year-old took a hat-trick to help South Africa over the line against Sri Lanka in the last league match of the series.

Earlier, with the bat, Tryon also picked up brownie points with a 51-ball 74 to help push the scoreboard to 315/9.

Tryon went on to bag the Player of the Match award for her all-round heroics in Colombo. Though South Africa won this game, it marked their only victory in the Tri-Series. With India Women winning three and the hosts winning two games, South Africa are out of the competition.

Chloe Tryon – Third South African Woman To Pick a Hat-trick

While defending 315 runs against Sri Lanka, Tryon drew first blood in the form of opener Hasini Perera in the 10th over. She was looking good with a 26-ball 30.

Within a span of four overs, Tryon also dismissed Vishmi Gunaratne to end her 41-ball 24 knock.

Wickets continued to topple for Sri Lanka. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu was the top scorer with 52 off 57 balls. After SL’s middle-order collapse, SA were in the game. Bowling the 42nd over, Tryon cleaned up Dewmi Vihanga and Sugandika Kumari in successive deliveries with Nadine de Klerk completing the catch for both wickets.

Tryon’s hat-trick was complete after Malki Madara was edged to the keeper, Sinalo Jafta. Thus, overall, she returned with five wickets.

The Protea spinner became the third woman from her nation to pick up a hat-trick in the 50-over format. Earlier, Dane van Niekerk (2013) and Masabata Klaas (2019) had achieved this feat. Overall, Tryon is only the 13th woman to do so in this format.

Going back to the match, Inoshi Priyadharshani was run out in the 43rd over, which brought an end to the Lankan batting. Keeper Anushka Sanjeewani was unbeaten at 43 off 32 as Sri Lanka was bundled out for 239. South Africa won the match by 76 runs.

Next up, however, Sri Lanka will face India on May 11 at the same ground for the final of the Tri-series.

