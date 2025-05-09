News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Chloe Tryon South Africa Women Hattrick vs Sri Lanka Women Tri Series Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2025
news

Mumbai Indians Star Takes Crucial Hat-Trick in Stunning All-Round Display in International Game

She's only the third woman from her nation to achieve this feat.

Chloe Tryon South Africa Women Hattrick vs Sri Lanka Women Tri Series Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians’ (MI) all-rounder from the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, Chloe Tryon, has impressed in the ongoing Sri Lanka Tri-Series involving India. The 31-year-old took a hat-trick to help South Africa over the line against Sri Lanka in the last league match of the series.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, with the bat, Tryon also picked up brownie points with a 51-ball 74 to help push the scoreboard to 315/9.

Tryon went on to bag the Player of the Match award for her all-round heroics in Colombo. Though South Africa won this game, it marked their only victory in the Tri-Series. With India Women winning three and the hosts winning two games, South Africa are out of the competition.

ALSO READ:

Chloe Tryon – Third South African Woman To Pick a Hat-trick

While defending 315 runs against Sri Lanka, Tryon drew first blood in the form of opener Hasini Perera in the 10th over. She was looking good with a 26-ball 30.

Within a span of four overs, Tryon also dismissed Vishmi Gunaratne to end her 41-ball 24 knock.

Wickets continued to topple for Sri Lanka. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu was the top scorer with 52 off 57 balls. After SL’s middle-order collapse, SA were in the game. Bowling the 42nd over, Tryon cleaned up Dewmi Vihanga and Sugandika Kumari in successive deliveries with Nadine de Klerk completing the catch for both wickets.

Tryon’s hat-trick was complete after Malki Madara was edged to the keeper, Sinalo Jafta. Thus, overall, she returned with five wickets.

The Protea spinner became the third woman from her nation to pick up a hat-trick in the 50-over format. Earlier, Dane van Niekerk (2013) and Masabata Klaas (2019) had achieved this feat. Overall, Tryon is only the 13th woman to do so in this format.

Going back to the match, Inoshi Priyadharshani was run out in the 43rd over, which brought an end to the Lankan batting. Keeper Anushka Sanjeewani was unbeaten at 43 off 32 as Sri Lanka was bundled out for 239. South Africa won the match by 76 runs.

Next up, however, Sri Lanka will face India on May 11 at the same ground for the final of the Tri-series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chloe Tryon
Mumbai Indians Women
South Africa Women
WPL 2025

Related posts

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Game Set To Be Replayed After One-Week Suspension Due to India-Pakistan Conflict

It was confirmed on Friday that the BCCI had suspended IPL 2025 for a week.
11:14 pm
Vishnu PN
Probable India Test Squad for the England Tour 2025

Probable India Test Squad for the England Tour 2025

On May 7, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket.
9:49 pm
Sagar Paul
England and wales cricket board ECB IPL 2025

ECB Makes Offer to BCCI To Host Remaining Games of IPL 2025 in England Amid India-Pakistan Political Tensions: Report

IPL 2025 has been suspended for one week due to India-Pakistan political tensions.
9:34 pm
Vishnu PN
Indian Premier League IPL 2025 Michael Vaughan

‘We Have All The Venues…’, Former England Captain Suggests Finishing IPL 2025 in UK Amid India-Pakistan Political Tensions

IPL 2025 has been suspended due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.
5:48 pm
Vishnu PN
IPL 2025 to RESUME in ONE WEEK? BCCI Issues Official Statement

IPL 2025 to RESUME in ONE WEEK? BCCI Issues Official Statement

4:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Since the news about the suspension of the league midway, the biggest question stands: When will IPL 2025 resume?

When Will IPL 2025 Resume? Timelines Explained Amidst India-Pakistan War

IPL 2025 suspended amid rising India-Pakistan hostility.
3:08 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.