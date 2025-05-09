IPL 2025 Team of The Tournament As it Stands: Two RCB And Three Mumbai Indians Stars Make It, Gujarat Titans Star Player Misses Out

So far this season, we have witnessed some incredible performances and thrilling encounters.

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season has currently been suspended for a week until further notice due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

So far this season, we have witnessed some incredible performances and thrilling encounters as the race to the playoffs started intensifying.

In this article we take a look at the team of the tournament as things stand at the moment.

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Virat Kohli

The duo of Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli are amongst the top run-getters in IPL 2025. The Gujarat Titans (GT) opener is currently the second name in the Orange Cap race while Virat occupies the fourth spot. Sudharsan has amassed 509 runs in 11 games at a stellar average of 46.27, which includes five fifties. Kohli, on the other hand, has 505 runs at an average of 63.13 with seven half-centuries to his name.

Notable exclusion is GT skipper Shubman Gill who has also looked in sublime touch but Sudharsan gets the edge due to a LHB-RHB opening combination.

No.3: Jos Buttler

The England wicketkeeper-batter, who was acquired by GT at the auction for a steep price of INR 15.75 crores, has repaid the faith of the franchise by delivering some crucial knocks. Buttler too finds himself in the top five run-scorer’s list in IPL 2025 so far and is a dependable number three to come in and accelerate the innings through the middle overs.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja

The middle order will be spearheaded by Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav along with KL Rahul. SKY is the current Orange Cap holder and can navigate spin and pace with equal adeptness, as can Rahul.

A seaming and a spinning all-rounder in Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja completes the middle order. Both players have delivered with the bat and the ball and will be crucial with their quick cameos and ability to make clinical breakthroughs. Furthermore, Pandya has done a brilliant job marshalling the MI troops this season and will be the captain of this IPL 2025 team of the tournament.

Lower Order: Prasidh, Noor, Josh, Bumrah

In Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, it has the best pace attack with all three bowlers capable of bowling in different stages of the game – be it powerplay, as an enforcer or at the death. Krishna currently leads the purple cap with 20 wickets from 11 games while Bumrah has the best economy of 6.68.

Left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, who is second in the Purple cap race, will serve as a genuine wicket-taking threat, something he has done so well this season.

Impact Player: Tim David

The Aussie big-hitter is the perfect player to come out at No.6 or No.7 or be promoted in the backend of the innings to come and smash balls out of the park. He has given an incredible testament to his hitting skills, with his highlight knock being an unbeaten 50 off just 26 deliveries against PBKS — his maiden half-century in the IPL.

