‘We Have All The Venues…’, Former England Captain Suggests Finishing IPL 2025 in UK Amid India-Pakistan Political Tensions

IPL 2025 has been suspended due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested that the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season finish in England after the tournament was officially postponed on Friday. The BCCI on Friday announced that IPL 2025 would be suspended for one week due to the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Michael Vaughan’s suggestion

India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against England starting from June 20 and Vaughan suggested that the Indian players could stay back after the Test series to play in the IPL. “I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought ?,” the 50-year-old wrote on “X”.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” a BCCI statement had said on Friday.

PBKS vs DC match called off on Thursday

Match 58 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala was called off due to a floodlight failure on Thursday. The spectators were quickly evacuated from the HPCA Stadium and players were moved to safety. Punjab Kings were cruising at 122/1 in 10.1 overs when the match was halted.

It remains to be seen as to when the IPL will resume and also if the Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals match would start from scratch. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were scheduled to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday. Punjab Kings’ next “home” game against Mumbai Indians (MI), initially scheduled for May 11, had been moved to Ahmedabad from Dharamshala.

Because of the Indo-Pak political tensions, several airports in northwest India including Dharamshala have been closed.

