ECB Makes Offer to BCCI To Host Remaining Games of IPL 2025 in England Amid India-Pakistan Political Tensions: Report

IPL 2025 has been suspended for one week due to India-Pakistan political tensions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly lent support to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by offering them to host the remaining games of IPL 2025 in England.

ECB makes contact with BCCI

This comes after IPL 2025 was suspended for one week on Friday due to the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan. According to The Cricketer, the ECB has made contact with the BCCI regarding England possibly hosting the rest of IPL 2025. “The Cricketer understands contact has been made with the BCCI, after the 10-team tournament was suspended for a week after an increase in military tensions between India and Pakistan,” said the report.

Michael Vaughan on possibility of IPL matches in UK

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan had felt that it would not be a bad idea for the rest of IPL 2025 to take place in the United Kingdom.

“I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK. We have all the venues, and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series. Just a thought?,” he had posted on “X”.

The IPL has previously been held on foreign soil multiple times. The 2009 edition of the IPL was held entirely in South Africa, while a part of IPL 2014 took place in the United Arab Emirates. The delayed IPL 2020 also took place in UAE because of COVID-19, whereas the country also hosted the second half of IPL 2021.

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala was abandoned on Thursday due to floodlight failure. However, just before the floodlights went off in Dharamshala, there were reports of some areas in Jammu being under a drone attack by Pakistan.

As soon as the match was abandoned, fans were asked to evacuate the stadium immediately whereas players were taken towards safety. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was the 57th match of IPL 2025. Both teams remain in contention for the IPL playoffs and are among seven teams vying for the four available spots.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings are in third place with 15 points from 11 games whereas Delhi Capitals are in fifth place with 13 points from 11 matches.

