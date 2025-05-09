Potential Venues Where IPL 2025 Can Resume If India-Pakistan Tension Doesn’t Subside in Time

IPL 2025 has been called off for a week.

The morning after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash in Dharamshala was stopped, another heartbreaking news has jolted the world of cricket. Though a necessary choice amid border tensions between India and Pakistan and a war looming over the host nation, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 stands suspended.

Notably, the tournament will likely pick up from where it left off. This is because the suspension is temporary, lasting only a week.

The match from last night ended without a result. The official handles haven’t updated the points table with both teams sharing a point each. This hints that IPL may resume after the dust settles. However, the tournament may see drastic changes for the last few games, including different venues for the remainder of the tournament.

The IPL has previously been hosted outside India on multiple occasions. Let’s look at the potential venues which may host IPL 2025.

South Africa

In 2009, the tournament was moved to South Africa due to the general elections. They already host SA20, which is another successful cricket league. Moreover, six out of 10 IPL franchises have stakes in the SA20 League teams.

The Indian authorities may easily keep South Africa as an option to host the remaining IPL games, including the playoffs.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

India has good ties with the UAE, especially when it comes to hosting cricket games. The entire 2020 IPL season and the latter part of the 2021 season were held in the United Arab Emirates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, India played all their Champions Trophy 2025 fixtures in Dubai despite Pakistan being the main hosts of the tournament.

ALSO READ:

Best Option for IPL 2025 Venues

With India having a myriad of options to continue the tail-end of the cash-rich league in the country or overseas, the BCCI may consider South Africa as the safest option.

This is because of the UAE’s proximity to the stressful neighbours. The tensions may escalate as the Pakistan Cricket Board and the fans were already upset with Dubai as one of the CT 2025 hosts.

Having the Rainbow Nation as the host would further secure the International players who had participated in the IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.