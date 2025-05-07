News
CSK Signs Joint-Fastest Indian T20 Centurion As Replacement Player in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

CSK Batting Sensation Attracts Top Bids In Mumbai T20 League, To Play Under Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The youngster has scored big knocks across all formats in his first season

CSK Signs Joint-Fastest Indian T20 Centurion As Replacement Player in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings’ teenage batting sensation Ayush Mhatre has attracted a huge bid of INR 14.75 Lakh in the T20 Mumbai League 2025 auction on Wednesday.

The youngster will be playing for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East who will be captained by India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Ayush Mhatre Makes An Impact In IPL 2025 With CSK 

Mhatre, who was roped in as an injury replacement for CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, made a big splash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The 17-year-old Mumbaikar has played just four games in the rookie season and has 163 runs scored at a strike rate of 185.22.

The youngster was impressive in his debut against Mumbai Indians with a score of 32 off 15 balls and almost won the match for CSK against RCB with a scintillating 94 off 48 balls which was studded with nine boundaries and five sixes.

ALSO READ:

Mhatre, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction last November, is now seen as a silver lining for CSK who have stayed put in the 10th place of the table and are out of the playoffs race having lost nine of the 11 matches.

Mhatre’s arrival to the IPL looked inevitable after his sensational performances for the India Under 19 side and in his first season for the Mumbai senior side. 

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Nagaland, Mhatre broke former Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record to become the youngest to score a 150-plus score in List-A cricket. Mhatre scored a fluent 181 off 117 balls in that match. 

In total, Mhatre amassed 458 runs from just seven games at a superb average of 65.42. His Ranji Trophy 2024-25 was also fruitful as he piled on 471 runs from 14 innings which included a high score of 176.

Mhatre’s fearless batting style prompted CSK to snap him up through mid-season trials despite him not making his senior T20 debut for Mumbai.

More IPL Stars In T20 Mumbai League

In the T20 Mumbai League auction, Mhatre was the highest bid player for a while before Sairaj Patil (INR 15 lakh), Musheer Khan (INR 15 lakh) and Atharva Ankolekar (INR 16.25 lakh) were bought for bigger bids.

Punjab Kings’ young batter and 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winner Suryansh Shegde was also bought by Triumph Knight for a sum of INR 13.75 lakhs.

The T20 Mumbai League will have eight teams in the fray and will begin soon after the end of IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Suryakumar Yadav

